34 plus-size bloggers with amazing style to follow on Instagram

Your Instagram feed is, hands down, the best source of outfit inspiration in recent years. Especially with plus-size bloggers documenting their creative takes on curvy fashion that celebrates every type of body. We’re finally seeing real, relatable bodies modelling trends we can actually pull off.
Here’s a round up of the absolute best looks from sleek monochromatic outfits to punchy, bright prints — so regardless of your style, we’ve got you covered.