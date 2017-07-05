34 plus-size bloggers with amazing style to follow on Instagram

Your Instagram feed is, hands down, the best source of outfit inspiration in recent years. Especially with plus-size bloggers documenting their creative takes on curvy fashion that celebrates every type of body. We’re finally seeing real, relatable bodies modelling trends we can actually pull off.

Here’s a round up of the absolute best looks from sleek monochromatic outfits to punchy, bright prints — so regardless of your style, we’ve got you covered.

1 of 34 Previous Next Pin Email

(Photo:@sometimesglam) Not sure which shoes to wear with a bright dress? Solution: cream goes with everything Crystal Coons, @sometimesglam.

More:

Style with Curves: The best plus-size basics and trends to boost your wardrobe

I’m plus-size, I love fashion and I’m not alone. So where are all the killer clothes?

33 of the best plus-size retailers in Canada

