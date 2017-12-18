Advertisement
Six Easy Ways To Wear One Blanket Scarf

One scarf, six style tips — plus nine blanket scarves to shop now.

How to wear a blanket scarf

(Photo: Lindsay Murrell)

The Shawl

This one’s for the lazy uptown girls in the room — dead easy, but very Madison Avenue chic. Just fold your scarf into a triangle, drape it over your shoulders and you’re ready for brunch.

Watch: How to tie an oversized scarf
