Quick Fixes For Tired, Cakey Foundation After A Long Day

Days in December can be long — especially when you tack on a holiday party at the end of your work day. And while you spent time to perfect your makeup before leaving your house that morning, by the end of the day your foundation can often look a little well, tired. If your skin could use a pick-me-up before heading out to an evening holiday party, we’ve got just the trick for you.

Toronto-based makeup artist Cia Mandarello has a few tips to revive your foundation, no matter whether you have dry or oily skin. If you have drier skin, Mandarello recommends using a moisturizing mist to add a little pep back in your complexion. With just a couple of spritzes, “hydrating sprays bring your skin back to life,” she says. Is shine more of an issue for you? If your skin tends to be on the oilier side, it’s as simple as stocking up on blotting papers — they’ll be your secret weapon all day long. “These papers are great for touch-ups whenever you need them and want to eliminate shine,” Mandarello says

And just like that, you’re back to looking and feeling fresh. We’ve rounded up a few desk (or purse) essentials to keep on hand to ensure your skin is always glowing.

