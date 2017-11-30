46 Holiday Sets And Stocking Suffers For The Beauty Fanatic in Your Life

If you’re looking for the perfect gift for that person in your life that has zillions of lipsticks and is always drooling over the latest beauty launches, you’ve come to the right place. This holiday season, the beauty loot is plentiful, with your favourite brands releasing must-have gift sets, limited-edition packaging and all-around crowd-pleasers.

We’ve gathered up 46 fun beauty gifts to peruse, but, be forewarned — these sets are so cute and some are such a good deal that you’re going to be tempted to keep one (or more) all to yourself.

1 of 47 Previous Next Pin Email

Philosophy Snow Angel Gift Set, $32, sephora.com What you get: One 240 ml bottle of Snow Angel Shampoo, Shower Gel & Bubble Bath and one 240 ml bottle of Snow Angel Body Lotion.

Watch: How to master the hair twist.