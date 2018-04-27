The Newest Natural Beauty Lines — That You Can Buy At The Drugstore

Forget spending an arm and a leg on Gwyneth-approved beauty products. You can now pick up some of the most popular natural beauty lines at your local drugstore — and they’re actually good.

Since the start of 2018, we have been fallen in love with three new eco-friendly beauty brands. From Burt’s Bees expansion to makeup to the arrival of Australia’s ever-so-popular Nude by Nature to the launch of Love, Planet & Beauty, here are the new natural drugstore beauty brands that have us talking.

This Aussie-based brand came to Canada in March 2018, with an array of eco-friendly products in sleek rose gold packaging. We love their mascara, which works wonders on your lashes (our editors rave about it here) and their lightweight powder foundation, which is best-seller in Australia.

Greening your beauty routine can start in the shower with this line of natural shampoos, conditioners and body washes. The vegan formula is made of ethically sourced oils and extracts that will make your bathroom smell like a tropical paradise. (The Coconut Water and Mimosa Flower line is a must-try.)

This forever fave brand expanded into colour cosmetics in early 2018 and their prods became an instant hit. From a liquid foundation that’s available in 12 different shades to an eyeliner pencil made of responsibly-sourced cedar wood, there’s something here for everyone.