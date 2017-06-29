Recipe Collections

25 summery seafood recipes

Shrimp, salmon, halibut, lobster, mussels … this summer, channel the coastal lifestyle with these fabulous seafood dishes.

Photo, Erik Putz.

Sweet and spicy glazed salmon

A simple 3-ingredient glaze and fennel and grapefruit salad transforms salmon into a sophisticated meal that comes together in a snap. Get the recipe.

