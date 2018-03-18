Recipe Collections

10 Fast and Flavourful Pork Chop Recipes

by

If you’ve been pushing those pork chops to the back of the freezer you have no idea just how versatile they are.  It’s time to pull them out and make something delicious. This affordable cut of meat can be fast-fried, dressed in spicy-sweet sauces or thrown into a sheet pan dinner for an impressively fast meal, there are plenty of options. Find your dinner inspiration in our pork chop recipes below:

Pork chops with warm apples and parsnip pureé
10
view slideshow
Photos

Watch: How to fill and fold Chinese pork dumplings
Resources