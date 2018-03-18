10 Fast and Flavourful Pork Chop Recipes

1. Pork chops with warm apples and parsnip pureé

Apples, mash and golden pork chops are the perfect late-winter dish in our books. Get this pork chops with apples and parsnip pureé recipe.

2. Caramelized Vietnamese pork chops with salad

Put an egg on it! This fresh tomato-cucumber salad, marinated fast-fry chops and a runny-yolked egg (chilis optional) can be on the table in just 30 minutes. Get this caramelized Vietnamese pork chops with salad recipe.

3. Saucy mango pork chops with red leaf salad

Ginger, mango chutney and orange juice is thickened into a quick sauce that’s the perfect way to sauce up simple pork chops. Get this saucy mango pork with red leaf salad recipe.

4. sheet pan pork chops with harissa spice

Keep things quick and efficient with a colourful one-pan wonder tonight. Toss the chops, tomatoes and zucchini together with the oil and spices, pop it in the oven and you’re all set! (Tip: Add broccoli florets or chopped yellow bell peppers to the baking sheet for heartier appetites.) Get this sheet pan pork chops with harissa spice recipe.

5. Sweet and savoury pork chops recipe

Apricot-glazed chops are paired with a fast spinach couscous for an easy weeknight meal you can serve up in just 20 minutes. Get this sweet and savoury pork chops recipe.

6. Soba-noodle salad with spicy pork

Pair fibre-rich soba with bright vegetables and spicy chops for a meal that’s perfect on hectic weeknights. Get this soba-noodle salad with spicy boneless pork chops recipe.

7. Pork chops with brandy sauce and braised red cabbage

An elegant meal you can serve up any day of the week (dinner guests or no dinner guests). Get this pork chops with brandy sauce and braised red cabbage recipe.

8. Seared pork chops with creamy mushrooms

Creamy mushroom sauce, fresh greens and a perfectly cooked pork chops equal easy and comforting late-winter eats. Get this seared pork chops with creamy mushrooms recipe.

9. Grilled pork chops with pineapple salsa

Pineapple is everywhere right now, so it’s time to take advantage of this golden taste of the tropics. If you’re not ready to start grilling outside, use a heavy bottomed frying pan (or grill pan) to prep this dish. Get this grilled pork chops with pineapple salsa recipe.

10. Simple sweet and sour pork