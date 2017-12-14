13 Amazing No-Bake Desserts For The Holidays

After the turkey, baked brie, fresh pull-apart rolls and everything else you need your oven for this month, dessert can be difficult to find time (or oven space) for. If you’re out of time to bake more holiday cookies — or you’re interested in adding something new to the menu — these impressive no-bake desserts are the way to go. From bite-sized peanut butter balls, to a decadent chocolate trifle, who needs more cookies, anyway?

1 of 13 Previous Next Pin Email

Photo, Erik Putz. Chocolate peanut butter balls These bite-sized snacks are an ode to one of the best flavour combinations that exists. (They’re also perfect for all holiday entertaining). Get the recipe.

Watch: How to decorate cookies with royal icing