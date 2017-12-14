13 Amazing No-Bake Desserts For The Holidays

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
After the turkey, baked brie, fresh pull-apart rolls and everything else you need your oven for this month, dessert can be difficult to find time (or oven space) for. If you’re out of time to bake more holiday cookies — or you’re interested in adding something new to the menu — these impressive no-bake desserts are the way to go. From bite-sized peanut butter balls, to a decadent chocolate trifle, who needs more cookies, anyway?