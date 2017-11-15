Recipe Collections

12 Brand-New Holiday Cookie Recipes To Try This Season

A new batch of cookies fresh from the Chatelaine Kitchen to inspire you for the holidays.

This December, open a tin of fragrant home baking and invite friends and family to stay a little longer! These brand new holiday cookie recipes take on classic favourites (gingerbread — two ways) and elegant new finishes (lustre-painted butter cookies) that will spice up the kitchen with loads of fun and flavour.

Photo, Erik Putz.

Chocolate chip cookie bars

These cookie bars are a bake-sale saviour. The recipe delivers chewy, chocolatey treats without having to bake sheet after sheet of cookies. Get the recipe.

Watch: How to decorate cookies with royal icing

