Creamy Vegetable Curry, Plus 4 More Quick Weeknight Dinner Recipes

Monday’s coconut and vegetable curry is just the beginning of a week of easy and delicious meals, planned just for you. Each recipe we’ve chosen is ready in 45 minutes or less, and there’s even something sweet at the end for the sweet tooth at home. Go through the gallery below for inspiration (and feel your meal-planning stresses melt away):

Photo, Sian Richards. Monday: Creamy vegetable coconut curry Ready in: 45 min. Serves: 4.

Make this meal vegetarian and gluten-free by serving the curry over basmati rice instead of with naan bread. Get the recipe.

Watch: How to make pizza dough