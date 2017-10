Creamy Vegetable Curry, Plus 4 More Quick Weeknight Dinner Recipes

Monday’s coconut and vegetable curry is just the beginning of a week of easy and delicious meals, planned just for you. Each recipe we’ve chosen is ready in 45 minutes or less, and there’s even something sweet at the end for the sweet tooth at home. Go through the gallery below for inspiration (and feel your meal-planning stresses melt away):

Photo, Sian Richards. Monday: Creamy vegetable coconut curry Ready in: 45 min. Serves: 4.

Make this meal vegetarian and gluten-free by serving the curry over basmati rice instead of with naan bread. Get the recipe.

Monday: Creamy vegetable coconut curry Ready in: 45 min. Serves: 4.

Make this meal vegetarian and gluten-free by serving the curry over basmati rice instead of with naan bread. Get the recipe.

Tuesday: Herbed chicken meatballs with spaghetti Ready in: 40 min. Serves: 4.

You'll wish you'd tried this herbed chicken twist on classic meatballs ages ago. Top with Parmesan cheese and enjoy! Get the recipe.

Wednesday: Stir-fried ginger beef with broccoli Ready in: 25 min. Serves: 3.

You can easily adjust the ingredients in this one-dish favourite — add more ginger for extra kick, or replace beef with chicken. Get the recipe.

Thursday: Seared pork chops with creamy mushrooms Ready in: 30 min. Serves: 4.

A golden pork chop topped with creamy mushroom sauce with a side of fresh greens. Get the recipe.

Friday: BBQ-chicken pizza Ready in: 30 min. Makes: 2 pizzas.

Sweet and flavourful, this family favourite is ready in no time — perfect for the end of the week! Get the recipe.

For dessert: Chai affogato Ready in: 10 minutes. Serves: 4.

You can use almost any variety of of tea in your pantry for this instant dessert. (Chai, Earl Grey, and green tea are our favourites.) Get the recipe.

Watch: How to make pizza dough