Recipe Collections

25 decadent and delicious chocolate recipes

Lush cakes, creamy fudges, to-die-for brownies — what’s not to love?

Photo, Erik Putz.

Chocolate-almond cretzels

These decadent sweet hearts are the love child of crossiants and pretzels—and are so easy to prepare! (We layered semi-sweet chocolate inside and drizzled milk chocolate on top, but any combo works.) Get the recipe.

