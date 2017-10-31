Recipe Collections

19 Amazingly Easy Risotto Recipes

Master our simple methods for risotto and you’ll be able to whip up endless variations of this creamy comfort food.

Our classic parmesan risotto is six-ingredient delight: arborio rice with parmesan, white wine, broth, onion and butter. A slowly-stirred labour of love, the final product is saucy but not soupy, and the grains of rice have a tender bite to them. But that’s only one way to make risotto! Here a bunch of other ways (from no-stir to slow cooker risottos) you can make this tasty dish:

Photo, Sian Richards.

Turkey and leek risotto

One of our favourite ways to use turkey leftovers is in this creamy, rustic dish. Get the recipe.

