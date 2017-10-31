19 Amazingly Easy Risotto Recipes

Our classic parmesan risotto is six-ingredient delight: arborio rice with parmesan, white wine, broth, onion and butter. A slowly-stirred labour of love, the final product is saucy but not soupy, and the grains of rice have a tender bite to them. But that’s only one way to make risotto! Here a bunch of other ways (from no-stir to slow cooker risottos) you can make this tasty dish:

1 of 19 Previous Next Pin Email

Photo, Sian Richards. Turkey and leek risotto One of our favourite ways to use turkey leftovers is in this creamy, rustic dish. Get the recipe.

Watch: How to make a Kung Pao chicken stir fry