16 Insanely Intricate Pie Crusts That are (Almost) Too Pretty to Eat

Weave, crimp and braid your way to the prettiest pie crust with these buttery masterpieces as your inspiration.

Picture-perfect peaches, vibrant blueberries, raspberries, juicy plums and nectarines — even seasonal strawberries last hurrah — late summer’s bounty of amazing produce creates the perfect storm for pie-making.

But just like summer, time is ticking away on this scrumptious selection, so now is the time to get baking.

With a smooth and easy-to-work-with dough on hand, the possibilities are nearly endless; braided pastry edges, lattice-woven pie crust, and prettily crimped edges are just the beginning. To  get your creative juices flowing we’ve created a collection of our favourite “gasp”- worthy pie lattices.

Pastry Petals

decorative pie crusts: leaf border with flower cut outs

(Photo, @karinpfeiffboschek/ Instagram)

Weaves and Leaves

decorative pie crusts: braided border with leaves in centre

(Photo, @julie_jonesuk/Instagram)

Stone Fruit Stunner

decorative pie crusts: nectarine tart with pastry leaves

(Photo, @julie_jonesuk/ Instagram)

Fancy Florals

decorative pie crusts flower cut outs

(Photo, @karinpfeiffboschek/ Instagram)

Woven Wonder

decorative pie crusts: herringbone lattice

(Photo, @julie_jonesuk/ Instagram)

Tangled Tart

decorative pie crusts: strawberry pie with vines and leaves around edge

(Photo, @thepieaddict/Instagram)

Summer-y Slab Pie

decorative pie crusts: slab pie with flower cut outs

(Photo, @jojoromancer/ Instagram)

Peachy Keen

decorative pie crusts: peach pie with letter cut outs and braided edge

(Photo, @jojoromancer/ Instagram)

Cutie-Pie Cut Outs

decorative pie crusts: leaves and flowers around edge of pie with flower cut outs in middle

(Photo, @steveandandys/ Instagram)

Romantic Roses

decorative pie crusts: pastry roses in centre with leaf border

(Photo, @thekitchenmccabe/ Instagram)

Dreamy Daisy Chains

decorative pie crusts: pastry daisies around border of pie

(Photo, @thekitchenmccabe/ Instagram)

Braided Beauty

decorative pie crusts: rows of braided pastry along circumference of pie

(Photo, @elleventy/ Instagram)

Buttery and Bow-tiful

decorative pie crusts: apple flowers and pastry in the shape of a bow

(Photo, @maki_zuhause/ Instagram)

Delicate Details

decorative pie crusts: braided pastry along border and thin strips of lattice in centre

(Photo, @elleventy/ Instagram)

Pie in Bloom

decorative pie crusts: braided pastry along border and flower cut outs in centre
(Photo, @jojoromancer/Instagram)

Magnificent Mini Pies

pie crusts

(Photo, @julie_jonesuk/ Instagram)

