16 Insanely Intricate Pie Crusts That are (Almost) Too Pretty to Eat

Picture-perfect peaches, vibrant blueberries, raspberries, juicy plums and nectarines — even seasonal strawberries last hurrah — late summer’s bounty of amazing produce creates the perfect storm for pie-making.

But just like summer, time is ticking away on this scrumptious selection, so now is the time to get baking.

With a smooth and easy-to-work-with dough on hand, the possibilities are nearly endless; braided pastry edges, lattice-woven pie crust, and prettily crimped edges are just the beginning. To get your creative juices flowing we’ve created a collection of our favourite “gasp”- worthy pie lattices.

Pastry Petals

Weaves and Leaves

Stone Fruit Stunner

Fancy Florals

Woven Wonder

Tangled Tart

Summer-y Slab Pie

Peachy Keen

Cutie-Pie Cut Outs

Romantic Roses

Dreamy Daisy Chains

Braided Beauty

Buttery and Bow-tiful

Delicate Details

Pie in Bloom



(Photo, @jojoromancer/Instagram)

Magnificent Mini Pies

