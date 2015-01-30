And our January cooking club challenge winner is…

For our most recent challenge, we asked you to make French onion soup. See the prize-winning photo, and all the other great entries, here!

12

1 of 46

Previous
Next
Meg Ferris! (Click the pink arrow for more info.)

French onion soup

Meg Ferris served her French onion soup with toasted sourdough bread from the Charlottetown Farmer's Market and Emmental cheese!

Previous
Next

 

 

12 comments on “And our January cooking club challenge winner is…

  1. That is beautiful, Meg! Wow.

    Reply

  5. Thanks , I have just been searching for info about this topic for ages and yours is the greatest I have discovered till now. However, what about the conclusion? Are you sure concerning the supply?

    http://healthteazone.com/shipping-delivery/

    Reply

  12. 12/23/2016 @ 18:18:14 In my estimation, chatelaine.com does a good job of handling topics of this type! While ofttimes intentionally polemic, the information is generally thoughtful and challenging.

    http://tonsilstonessurvivor.blogspot.com/

    Reply

Leave a comment

Sign in to comment.

Resources