Napa kimchee
Make it 10 minutes: Salty and tangy, this fiery Korean condiment is surprisingly easy to make at home—all you need is a jar and a few simple ingredients.
Ingredients
Instructions
- TOSS cabbage with salt in a medium bowl. Set aside for 3 min.
- STIR pepper powder with fish sauce, honey, garlic and ginger with a rubber spatula in a large bowl. Stir cabbage and green onions into pepper mixture until well coated.
- USE tongs to pack mixture into a 1-L glass jar with a tight-fitting lid. Let stand at room temperature in a cool place until mixture starts to reduce and is bubbly, about 2 days. Once bubbly, it is ready to eat or refrigerate. Keeps well up to 2 weeks. Try it on our Korean kimchee poutine.
Variations
Savoy kimchee: Instead of napa, use 5 cups shredded Savoy cabbage. Continue with recipe.
Daikon kimchee: Instead of napa, use 500 g daikon radish, peeled and cut into 1/2-in. cubes. Continue with recipe.
Green onion kimchee: Instead of napa, use 3 large bunches of green onions (about 300 g). Cut off and discard root ends. Cut each bunch in half. Continue with recipe.
Three ways to use it
Chicken Rolls: Soak rice paper sheets in warm water until soft, then lay on a kitchen towel. Toss shredded cooked chicken with rice, edamame and Napa Kimchee in a bowl. Lay 1/2 cup of chicken mixture near bottom of sheet, drizzle with 1 tbsp hoisin sauce and roll up like a spring roll. Repeat. Serve with additional hoisin.
Bacon & Kimchee Omelette: Cook 3 slices chopped bacon in a non-stick pan until crisp. Pour off fat, leaving 1 tbsp in pan. Add 1/2 cup chopped Daikon Kimchee and 4 beaten eggs. Cook over medium until almost set. Flip and cook 1 more min.
Spicy Bangers & Mash: Spoon Savoy Kimchee over grilled sausages and serve with mashed potatoes.
Substitution tip:
Kochukaru is a hot Korean spice. Substitute 3 tsp ground hot- red-chili flakes and 1 tsp smoked paprika.
Photo credit: Homemade napa cabbage kimchee recipe Photo by Erik Putz
I have 2 questions. If there is water after step 1, do I keep it or throw it out? Will the fermentation “eat away” at the glass jar cover? Thanks
lugubres on
Hi there.. I use the large pickle jars and found that after some time (around 10 batches or so) the top to the jar will begin to rust from the fermentation. Just thought I would let you know my experiene.
Richard on
Oops, I think you forgot to say the amount of napa cabbage used in the recipe. Love your recipes.
Mary Nelson on
Exermtely helpful article, please write more.
Jeanne on
I left my jar lid loose by mistake. Should I throw out my kimchee? It’s been in the jar 3 days.
Alison on