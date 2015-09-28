Napa kimchee

Make it 10 minutes: Salty and tangy, this fiery Korean condiment is surprisingly easy to make at home—all you need is a jar and a few simple ingredients.

Ingredients

5 cups
thickly shredded napa cabbage
1 tbsp
kosher salt
2 tbsp
kochukaru pepper powder
2 tbsp
fish sauce
1 tbsp
honey
3
garlic cloves, minced
2 tsp
minced fresh ginger
2
green onions, thickly sliced

Instructions

  • TOSS cabbage with salt in a medium bowl. Set aside for 3 min.
  • STIR pepper powder with fish sauce, honey, garlic and ginger with a rubber spatula in a large bowl. Stir cabbage and green onions into pepper mixture until well coated.
  • USE tongs to pack mixture into a 1-L glass jar with a tight-fitting lid. Let stand at room temperature in a cool place until mixture starts to reduce and is bubbly, about 2 days. Once bubbly, it is ready to eat or refrigerate. Keeps well up to 2 weeks. Try it on our Korean kimchee poutine.

Variations

Savoy kimchee: Instead of napa, use 5 cups shredded Savoy cabbage. Continue with recipe.
Daikon kimchee: Instead of napa, use 500 g daikon radish, peeled and cut into 1/2-in. cubes. Continue with recipe.
Green onion kimchee: Instead of napa, use 3 large bunches of green onions (about 300 g). Cut off and discard root ends. Cut each bunch in half. Continue with recipe.

Three ways to use it

Chicken Rolls: Soak rice paper sheets in warm water until soft, then lay on a kitchen towel. Toss shredded cooked chicken with rice, edamame and Napa Kimchee in a bowl. Lay 1/2 cup of chicken mixture near bottom of sheet, drizzle with 1 tbsp hoisin sauce and roll up like a spring roll. Repeat. Serve with additional hoisin.

Bacon & Kimchee Omelette: Cook 3 slices chopped bacon in a non-stick pan until crisp. Pour off fat, leaving 1 tbsp in pan. Add 1/2 cup chopped Daikon Kimchee and 4 beaten eggs. Cook over medium until almost set. Flip and cook 1 more min.

Spicy Bangers & Mash: Spoon Savoy Kimchee over grilled sausages and serve with mashed potatoes.

Nutrition

Calories 25
Protein 1 g
Carbohydrates 6 g
Fibre 1 g
Sodium 778 mg
Substitution tip:

Kochukaru is a hot Korean spice. Substitute 3 tsp ground hot- red-chili flakes and 1 tsp smoked paprika.

Issue: February 2014

Posted:

Written by:

Photo credit: Homemade napa cabbage kimchee recipe Photo by Erik Putz

16 ratings

5 comments on “Napa kimchee

  1. I have 2 questions. If there is water after step 1, do I keep it or throw it out? Will the fermentation “eat away” at the glass jar cover? Thanks

    Reply

    • Hi there.. I use the large pickle jars and found that after some time (around 10 batches or so) the top to the jar will begin to rust from the fermentation. Just thought I would let you know my experiene.

      Reply

  2. Oops, I think you forgot to say the amount of napa cabbage used in the recipe. Love your recipes.

    Reply

    • Exermtely helpful article, please write more.

      Reply

  3. I left my jar lid loose by mistake. Should I throw out my kimchee? It’s been in the jar 3 days.

    Reply

Leave a comment

