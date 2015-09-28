Variations

Savoy kimchee: Instead of napa, use 5 cups shredded Savoy cabbage. Continue with recipe.

Daikon kimchee: Instead of napa, use 500 g daikon radish, peeled and cut into 1/2-in. cubes. Continue with recipe.

Green onion kimchee: Instead of napa, use 3 large bunches of green onions (about 300 g). Cut off and discard root ends. Cut each bunch in half. Continue with recipe.

Three ways to use it

Chicken Rolls: Soak rice paper sheets in warm water until soft, then lay on a kitchen towel. Toss shredded cooked chicken with rice, edamame and Napa Kimchee in a bowl. Lay 1/2 cup of chicken mixture near bottom of sheet, drizzle with 1 tbsp hoisin sauce and roll up like a spring roll. Repeat. Serve with additional hoisin.

Bacon & Kimchee Omelette: Cook 3 slices chopped bacon in a non-stick pan until crisp. Pour off fat, leaving 1 tbsp in pan. Add 1/2 cup chopped Daikon Kimchee and 4 beaten eggs. Cook over medium until almost set. Flip and cook 1 more min.

Spicy Bangers & Mash: Spoon Savoy Kimchee over grilled sausages and serve with mashed potatoes.