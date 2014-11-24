Lacy-edged Latkes

Using the large holes on a box grater or food processor, grate potatoes. Squeeze as much liquid as you can from potatoes, then place on a paper towel-lined baking sheet and cover with more towels. Press down. Grate onion. In a large bowl, whisk egg with matzo meal, salt and pepper. Add potatoes and onion. Stir to evenly mix.
Pour enough oil into a large, deep frying pan (do not use non-stick) to come about a 1/4 in. (0.5 cm) up the side, then set over medium-high heat. When hot, measure a heaping tbsp (17 mL) of potato mixture and carefully turn into pan. Flatten slightly using a fork or spatula. Repeat, fitting 2 more latkes in pan. Don’t crowd pan. Fry until golden, 2 to 3 min. per side. Remove to a paper towel-lined plate and start serving. Repeat with remaining mixture. Don’t worry if mixture gets watery, just stir before scooping.
