Chicken pot pie

Plus Bake time: 15 - 20 minutes

Shortcuts like rotisserie chicken and our all-purpose baking mix make a hearty pot pie an easy weeknight meal.

Less
Ingredients

1/2 cup plus 3 tbsp
butter
2
carrots, cut into 1/4-in. coins
1 cup
chopped red onion
227-g pkg
cremini mushrooms, quartered
2 tbsp
all-purpose flour
1/2 cup
white wine
2 cups
chicken broth
1
rotisserie chicken, shredded
1 tbsp
chopped dill
2 1/2 cups
all-purpose baking mix
1 cup
milk
1
egg, beaten

Instructions

  • HEAT a large ovenproof frying pan over medium-high. Add 1 tbsp butter, then carrots, red onion and mushrooms.
  • COOK until mushrooms are tender, 3 to 4 min. Stir in 2 tbsp butter, then 2 tbsp all-purpose flour. Cook, stirring constantly for 30 sec. Add white wine and continue cooking, 2 to 3 min. Stir in chicken broth, then shredded chicken. Cook until thickened. Stir in dill.
  • MIX 2 1/2 cups All-Purpose Baking Mix with 1/2 cup cold butter, cubed, and milk in a bowl until mixture comes together. Scrape onto a floured surface and roll out to 11 in. wide and 1/4 in. thick. Use a 3-in. cookie cutter to cut 8 rounds of dough, re-rolling scraps as needed. Place rounds over chicken mixture. Brush tops with egg.
  • BAKE at 425F until golden, 15 to 20 min.

Get our all-purpose baking mix recipe here (with three more recipe variations!).

Nutrition

Issue: March 2014

Photo credit: Shortcut chicken pot pie.</br>Photo, Roberto Caruso.

