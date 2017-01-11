Chocolate pudding
Prep 10 min
Total 20 min
Plus 3 hours chilling time
Serves 8
Why buy the plastic cups when the homemade stuff is so much better? Top this smooth and creamy treat with whipped cream and chocolate shavings for a decadent flourish.
Advertisement
Ingredients
3 cups
3.25% milk, divided
1/2 cup
granulated sugar
1/4 tsp
1 cup
finely chopped dark chocolate
1/4 cup
unsweetened cocoa
1/4 cup
2 tsp
Instructions
- HEAT 2 ½ cups milk, sugar and salt in a saucepan set over medium, stirring until sugar dissolves and bubbles start to form around the sides of the pan, about 5 min. Add chocolate and stir constantly until chocolate is melted, 4 min. Remove from heat.
- WHISK yolks, cocoa, cornstarch and remaining ½ cup milk in a medium bowl. Whisk constantly while quickly adding one-third of hot chocolate mixture. Pour mixture back into the pot and set over medium.
- WHISKING constantly, bring the pudding to a gentle boil and continue to stir until it thickens, 1 to 2 min. Stir in vanilla. Transfer to a large shallow bowl. Place plastic wrap directly onto pudding to prevent skin forming and refrigerate until set, about 3 hours. Remove plastic wrap and gently stir pudding before serving in ramekins.
Milk Chocolate Pudding: replace dark chocolate with milk chocolate. Decrease sugar to1/3 cup, increase cornstarch to 1/3 cup and increase salt to ½ tsp. Continue with recipe. Makes 3 ½ cups.
Nutrition
Calories 256
Protein 6 g
Carbohydrates 30 g
Fat 13 g
Fibre 3 g
Sodium 116 mg
Excellent source of vitamin B12
Advertisement
The three best ways to separate an egg
Filed under
Issue: February 2017
Posted: Updated Jan 11, 2017
Photo credit: Photo, Erik Putz.
The Chocolate Pudding recipe call for 1 cup finely chopped dark chocolate. Is that sweetened or unsweetened chocolate?
Mary on
Hi Mary,
The dark chocolate we’re calling for is 70% chocolate, and would have sugar in it.
There is a 70% dark chocolate option in baking chocolate in stores, but any type of 70% cocoa chocolate bar will work.
Hope this helps!
Cheers,
Heather MacMullin
Associate Food Editor, Digital
Chatelaine
Heather MacMullin on