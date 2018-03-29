The Entire SATC Squad — Yes, Including SJP — Supports Cynthia Nixon’s Run For Governor

The Sex and the City ladies are getting in formation to support Cynthia Nixon. The actor announced her candidacy for governor of New York on March 19, sparking a wave of excitement and support from social media users and many celebs — including her former on-screen squad.

True to her uber sweet, uber keen Sex and the City character, Kristin Davis was the first.

I am so proud of @CynthiaNixon , no one cares more than she does about EVERY person getting a fair change and a good education. I know that she would be an excellent Governor ! https://t.co/xEAyRxFBb8 — Kristin Davis (@KristinDavis) March 19, 2018

A few days later, prompted by a question from a fan, Kim Cattrall also tweeted her support for Nixon’s decision to run.

I support & respect any former colleague’s right to make their own career choices. https://t.co/zae7nJ6VFi — Kim Cattrall (@KimCattrall) March 22, 2018

However, Sarah Jessica Parker was notably absent from the conversation. Given the bad blood between Parker and some of her former cast members, some outlets viewed her lack of public support for Nixon as a red flag — so on March 28, SJP set the record straight. Kind of.

“Cynthia has been my friend and colleague since we were little girls,” Parker told Page Six through a spokesperson. “I look forward to talking to her about her New York state gubernatorial bid.”

Tabloids were quick to put out headlines questioning whether this meant there was yet another SATC feud brewing — but, to be honest, Parker’s initial response was 100 percent legit. Yes, Nixon is her longtime friend, but that doesn’t mean that she should automatically get her vote. Let’s also remember that Parker didn’t definitively say that Nixon wasn’t getting her vote in the Democratic primary, just that she wanted to find out more. Which, really, is what all voters should do before casting their ballot.

But given the speculation, Parker decided to make her support clear with an IG post. “My sister on and off screen, you have my love, support and vote,” wrote Parker.

So while these ladies may not reunite for Sex and the City 3, it looks like Nixon *has* been able to bring them all together again.