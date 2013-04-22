Should Canada sever ties with the British monarchy?

It appears some leaders are hoping that the Canadian government will initiate a gradual severing of ties with the British monarchy, though the timing may not be ideal — there’s a royal baby on the way!
Post Media reports that NDP MP Pat Martin is suggesting the first step in the long goodbye would be to strike any mention of the Queen in Canada’s citizenship oath.
The Member of Parliament for Winnipeg recently proposed making the change to the oath during a recent session of Parliament. This isn’t the first time Martin has attempted to put the issue on the government’s agenda. He’s reportedly brought up the issue twice before.
Currently, new Canadians are asked to perform a citizenship ceremony, part of which includes repeating the Oath of Allegiance. The Oath of Allegiance goes back to Confederation days and is borrowed from the English system.
The Oath asks new Canadians to pledge their loyalty to “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth the Second, Queen of Canada, Her Heirs and Successors”.
It’s that phrasing that has some, like Martin, agitating for an amendment that more closely reflects the reality of being Canadian — like the fact that our ties to the British monarchy are more sentimental than real.
Martin would like to see the monarch’s name struck from the Oath and instead replaced with a pledge of loyalty to Canada rather than a foreign monarch.
In an interview, Martin discussed how odd it seemed to him to watch a group of new Canadians swear they would be loyal to the Queen of England.
“It’s just so fundamentally wrong,” he was quoted as saying. “These people are from all over the world — Paraguay and the Congo and the Philippines and Vietnam. Why are they swearing loyalty to some colonial vestigial appendage from the House of Windsor? It’s bizarre really.”
Martin has a point. But then again, the entire notion of monarchy is pretty bizarre when you get down to it, too. The idea that there are such things as kings, queens, princes and princesses at all, and that they come by their right to proclaim themselves as such divinely — wow, that’s kooky. (Please tell me I’m not alone in thinking the whole idea is a tad nutty.)
And yet, despite its absurdity it endures. How to explain that longevity despite its flimsy foundations — now, that’s something Martin may have an even harder time achieving satisfactorily.
What do you think? Should we sever ties with the monarchy? Tell us in the comment section below.
Unquestionably it is past time to sever the ties to monarchy, if for no other reason than the ridiculous cost to us of more than $50 million a year (all our lieutenant governors, the governor general and our annual fees to name just a few…). As far as the new baby coming, we can embrace him or her in the same way as the americans do, for FREE!!
livinthedream on
We agree on ending the so-called “Canadian” monarchy (which isn’t of our country at all), but not on economic grounds. A republic will cost something, as will maintaining the offices of our heads of state–federal and provincial. But, oh, the cost will be worth it! One great satisfaction will be in having those heads approve laws on behalf of the People who, directly or indirectly, granted them such authority. No longer will laws be proclaimed in the name of an offshore, unelected, non-Canadian sovereign, who also must be of the Church of England.
WainwrightII on
Yes, time to cut the ties…same for Australia where I now live…it’s an oft-debated topic.
miss worldly on
yes.time to cut the ties, such a ridiculous cost to us ,.
bbbbitbbobbitt588@hotmail.com on
Absolutely should sever ties–I think it’s time we, as the Americans, accepted that “all men are created equal” which, of course, precludes a monarchy!
Leechuk on
I don’t agree. The monarchy is a part of our heritage as a country. It’s one of the things that makes us unique, as well as different from the US. Considering the money we waste on other things, I feel this is money well-spent. It’s good for us to feel allegiance to those who gave us this country. A little pomp and circumstance never hurt anyone and it’s part of the glue that holds us together as a country. The last thing most Canadians want is to become more
Americanized.
Flub-a-dub on
I agree with you Flub-a-dub. I get so tired of everything being compared to the USA. We are individuals and are fighting hard to stay that way. So much of our heritage is being “sold” south of the border. We welcome all nations into our country (me included in 1958) but we are loosing our individuality as a country one piece at a time. A prime example is the Hudson’s Bay Company. Not only was it a store but a very important part of our history. (For those who aren’t aware how important the HBC was, then please use the internet to find out.) Next thing you know someone will want to rid us of the official RCMP uniform which, so far, seems to be one of the few things left that the USA doesn’t have, besides Nanaimo Bars, Cheezies and Butter Tarts. The Monarchy is a huge part of our history. (I wonder, do new citizens still have to swear an oath with a bible? I still have mine as a souvenir but have never cracked it open. But that is another story, isn’t it.)
Zina2 on
The “American” argument is a red herring, and illogical. The monarchy doesn’t make us unique, it makes us the same as 15 other countries which also rely on Buckingham Palace for their head of state. And, since the monarchy is chiefly associated with Britain and not Canada, it obfuscates our national identify rather than clarifying it.
Moreover, if the goal is to be unique and unlike other countries, you’re better off arguing to end a monarchy imported from another land.
Pomp and circumstance? Sure! But let’s make them wholly Canadian. As long as we employ British customs and symbols, we’re that much less ourselves.
WainwrightII on
It would be nice if the ” American Dream”, and its beautifully written constitution, reflected he day to day reality of living there.
For the top 2% of their population their goal of wealth is realized. For everyone else their standard of living since 1972 has diminished to the point they could never image. The 2% are safer in their gated communities. They will always control the hallways of power, and the economic outlook. Laws that would make profits gained by greed and misconduct of their largest banking institutions a thing of the past, not going to be passed any time soon. Gun control laws even after current events… Nope. Now there is a country Canadians need to copy.
Alexthe1st on
Absolutely NOT! The Monarchy is part of our history and if we sever the ties we have lost our
Supergran13 on
I agree with those that say we should not sever ties with the monarchy. It is one of the few differences that keeps us unique and not American. Look how excited they get about our monarchy. Ask the veterens who joined forces with the British during the war. I am positive they would never agree to severing our ties.
suziejg on
Folks in the US don’t get excited about “our monarchy”. They get excited about the British monarchy. We import that, we don’t make it, so it doesn’t make us unique in any way. Frankly, Canadians react the same way folks in the US do…we get excited over British royals when they visit. They are not “ours” in the least, because they are not of us. That excitement will not change once we become a republic.
WainwrightII on
I agree with you! The Queen IS our Sovereign because we ARE a Commonwealth Realm.
The Father’s of Confederation viewed the system of a Constitutional Monarchy as a bulwark against any political fracturing of Canada. Our De facto Head of State the GG. David Lloyd Johnston is most certainly Canadian the last time I checked. He was selected by our government, and appointed our Queen. I am so very pleased you spoke of our veterans. Both past and present they uniquely understand the role of our Queen and its very deep history with the Canadian military. Again thank you for your positive and heartfelt comments!
Alexthe1st on
No Absolutely not. The Queen is a part of Canadians, she represents a very important part of our history. Todays generation are not being taught to respect anything, figureheads are a part of that. Leave things alone and quit changing Canadian traditions and beliefs.
Trish23 on
Becoming a republic by giving Canada its own head of state will be a great patriotic service, and allow generations to respect Canadian “figureheads” and achievements. Currently, we don’t ask would-be citizens to uphold the Constitution or pledge allegiance to the country, we have them promise fealty to an overseas royal household. We have soldiers and politicians do the same.
Monarchy interferes with allowing us to honor our own people and history…it even insults our flag!
No Canadian has EVER appeared on the front of a Canadian coin. Why not put Macdonald, Laurier, and others on them? Because we’re a monarchy, and the sovereign is the only one permitted to appear there.
And talk about disrespecting a national symbol—The Maple Leaf Flag is officially demoted from the position of honor (or taken down altogether) whenever a royal or their representative is near. Their personal flag takes its place, a national insult. Whenever the Governor General visits Parliament Hill, the Maple Leaf is yanked from the top of the Peace Tower, and his pennant raised instead. Our flag cannot enjoy first place even in its own country.
It’s time to fix this, and Pat Martin’s move is a step in the right direction.
WainwrightII on
I am so very sorry you are unhappy. But it would be nice, indeed refreshing, for you to write truthful statements regarding life in Canada. I REALLY hope wherever you are in Canada it is not 03:24 am local time!
Alexthe1st on
Hey Trish,
I’m young! BUT do understand and respect our Queen, our Constitution, the role of our Father’s of Confederation, and I am not alone. Canada will be just fine!
Alexthe1st on
I often enjoy Flannery Dean’s articles. Today following the reading of this opinion piece I am surprised by her comments…”Like the fact that our ties to the British monarchy are more sentimental than real”… “foreign Monarch”.
Now the facts Ms. Dean:
Canada IS a constitutional Monarchy. Queen Elizabeth IS our head of State.
Generations of Canadians have grown up in this country understanding these founding principles.
Canada welcomes citizen’s from every corner of the world. They have embraced our laws based upon the Magna Carta of 1215 which guaranteed political liberties, and outlawed absolute monarchy, the right of the church to be free from governmental interference, the rights of all free citizens to own and inherit property, and to be protected from excessive taxes. It established the right of widows who owned property to choose not to remarry, and established principles of due process and equality before the law. It also contained provisions forbidding bribery and official misconduct.
This British legal document is viewed by knowledgeable people as one of the most important legal documents in the development
of modern democracy, indeed a crucial turning point in the struggle to establish freedom.
“The democratic aspiration is no mere recent phase in human history…It was written in Magna Carta” Franklin Delano Roosevelt, 1941 Inaugural address. An American President with a legal educational back ground, and an understanding of the moral responsibility to serve the public during his time in office.
Further the underground railroad ended in Canada. Queen Victoria ended Slavery years before Lincoln.
The War of 1812 was won by Canada. If it had not we would not be a country. I found it amusing to challenge a commonly held believe by American’s that they had not only won several battles, during the War of 1812, but indeed the war its self! A belief held in their highest regarded universities.
Having lived in Canada, the USA, and the UK, as a graduate student been educated in Canada, the USA, and the UK I have seen the rights and freedoms of citizens defined very differently during the last 30 years. I value the legal rights and responsibilities we have in Canada. I am ALWAYS thankful whenever travelling to return home to the very best country in our World.
While I am never surprised by the “agitating for an amendment…” by Pat Martin… The very fact he can sit in our H of P and make his misguided statements, illustrates the very freedom many of our fathers and grandfather fought to preserve. Our borders are open and newcomers who would rather live in the USA, can choose at any time to do just that. Canada has never had to build walls to keep our citizens here!
Alexthe1st on
Alexthe1st, your historical comments are unrelated to the question of whether we should continue leaning on Buckingham Palace to provide our independent nation with its head of state. This symbol of continued colonialism is at odds with Canada’s reality, both legal and de facto. However, your words provide insight by revealing a clandestine truth about many who support continued ties to a British-based monarchy: that it’s really about the admiration of things British…an Anglophilia, if you will. The nation’s identity has not rested on British affiliation for a long time, and to perpetuate it does a disservice to Canada, stunting the development of symbols and traditions that are wholly ours.
WainwrightII on
I admire the principles of democracy. My reply was written to focus upon the 2 statements made by Ms. Dean that are untrue. We also live in a nation that has freedom of the press, and freedom of self expression. You have chosen to use this forum to inform both myself and others WHAT I believe. I am most capable of expressing my own thoughts. It is MOST offensive for you to imply I require your assistance. For the record I am not an Anglophile. There is nothing Clandestine in my comments.
However as a leading Canadian Health care professional, I will offer you this free advice: Better to sleep at 1:59 am than make odd and offensive comments.
Alexthe1st on
No way. We should not sever our ties with the Monarchy. This is who we are and part of the rich history of the country. We would be just like the
Americans if we did not have the Monarchy and if you asked some of them, they wish they had some of the pomp and pageantry that goes along with it.
Everyone is being so politically correct these days that we are losing our identity as a nation an bending over backwards to change our traditions. Stand up for what we and who we are.
mum_happy on
The “American” argument is a bogeyman, predicated on reanimating national inferiority to our neighbor. Not only has Canada left that corpse behind, but attempting to prey on ancient fears insults the debate (and suggests a degree of desperation). In fact, the United States has nothing to do with it. Indeed, logically, if monarchists are saying we shouldn’t be like another country (by becoming a republic like the US), they’d better be careful. That logic augurs for ending the monarchy, because it associates us with another country (the UK).
WainwrightII on
Definitely sever the ties. As a First Nation’s person who was taught that the “great white mother” Queen Victoria was responsible for us, the royal family, since Victoria’s demise, has demonstrated that they dont care about native people, or people in Canada for that matter. It was all part of conquering and world domination.
mouse39 on
Absolutely not. Being part of the Commonwealth is an important part of our cultural heritage as Canadians, and new Canadians coming here all know that.
I don’t think enough people realize that our connection to the Queen and all her other subjects actually has some concrete benefits for us – for example, it is absurdly easy for Canadians to travel to other Commonwealth countries, and for others in the Commonwealth to come here. Do you think we’d have so many New Zealanders come run our ski lifts for us if they couldn’t get working holiday visas to visit us? What about how many young Canadians get to finance their trips around Europe by working in pubs for a few weeks in England as they travel around? Being part of this grand history lets us open our horizons in ways too many other people of the world simply can’t. Canadians living in England can vote there because we have the same Queen. Canadians travelling in countries without Canadian embassies or consulates can be served in consulates owned by the British, the Australians, or any of our other Commonwealth brothers and sisters. How many millions of dollars would it cost us to have to staff dozens if not hundreds more consulates than we have already, to ensure the safety of our business people as they promote our economy abroad, or families as they explore the world?
Our Governor Generals and Lieutenant Governors play an important role in our international relations by being apolitical hosts for leaders of other nations; it allows our nation’s politics to remain separate from our nation’s hospitality, if that’s what is needed. They are ambassadors of Canadian Culture supporting excellence in our arts and sciences, and could not do this as effectively by being attached to any political party.
babsbabs on
Amen!!!
Alexthe1st on
The Commonwealth is a global, voluntary association, most of whose members are republics. Only 16 of the 54 Commonwealth countries employ a British-based sovereign as their head of state. So let’s not confuse being in the Commonwealth with whether to continue having an overseas king or queen. Some members were never even British! (e.g., Mozambique). Canada could easily maintain its Commonwealth membership while becoming a republic with its own head of state–one who’s Canadian, lives here, and is chosen from among its own people. We don’t have that now, and we’ve long deserved it.
We’re a clever nation. We can devise a way of selecting our head of state, whether apolitical or not. It will be a proud day, indeed, when that comes about.
WainwrightII on
“Employ a British based sovereign” What is that???
Queen Elizabeth the 2nd is the head of the Commonwealth of Nations, and is the symbol of the free association of independent nations. Yes there are 54 current members 33 are Republics,16 are Commonwealth realms, and 5 have monarchs of different royal houses.
ALL were former members of the British Empire, except Mozambique the 1st member to be admitted without having any constitutional link to the British Empire or a Commonwealth member. Mozambique a former Portuguese colony was admitted in 1995 following its first democratic elections.
South Africa was re-admitted in 1994 once it recognized racial equality.
In 2009 Rwanda became the 2nd Commonwealth member admitted not to have any such constitutional links. It had been a German Colony until WW1 and then a Belgian Trust Territory.
in 2013 the new Charter of the Commonwealth was signed on March 11th, 2013 at Marborough House, which opposes ” all forms of discrimination whether rooted in gender, race, creed, political belief, or our grounds”. by our Queen. Values Canada and its citizens cherish.
Alexthe1st on
Actually,we could remove Ms.Windsor as our head of state and still remain in the Commonwealth.Many other states have done that.
Laine Frajberg on
Canada shall join federation of America
litole on
There is no justification for monarchy, it has no legitimacy. Long ago some thugs seized power and passed it on to their heirs. This very process can be seen today in the world’s newest monarchy: North Korea. Monarchy is (by definition) the opposite of democracy. It is a barbaric relic of the Dark Ages that (through symbolism) works against social mobility and integration and thus it works against national unity. Frankly the biggest cost of monarchy to Canada is that it simply makes Canada look very foolish. Canada cannot be a sovereign country as long as it is under a foreign sovereign.
ferner on
Canada should stay in the commonwealth and people from other countries who wish to be come Canadian citizens should obliged by are laws and customs and pledge the Oath of Allegiance to HM Queen Elizabeth II when we want to be come citizens of countries we have to we obliged by there laws and customs why should people not have to do the same in country we did not ask them to come they chose to come here .
117222 on
When look for a place to live . I wne to the human resources and i found a place to live. how can they sent the cheque for the rent in apartment.
I was agree with the government . that half of my cheques go to the har majesty of the Queen of England . sent twenty dollar .This is a crime
Mr harper should go to jail . It not right to take money from the poor poeple of canada that belong to them. Take twenty Dollar from your cheques is not right
Anthony Ellis on
I think that Canada should stop being compared with the US all the time. We are not the same country. We agree on ending the so-called “Canadian” monarchy (which isn’t of our country at all), but not on economic grounds. A republic will cost something, as will maintaining the offices of our heads of state–federal and provincial. But, oh, the cost will be worth it! One great satisfaction will be in having those heads approve laws on behalf of the People who, directly or indirectly, granted them such authority. No longer will laws be proclaimed in the name of an offshore, unelected, non-Canadian sovereign, who also must be of the Church of England.Unquestionably it is past time to sever the ties to monarchy, if for no other reason than the ridiculous cost to us of more than $50 million a year (all our lieutenant governors, the governor general and our annual fees to name just a few…). As far as the new baby coming, we can embrace him or her in the same way as the americans do, for FREE!!I don’t agree. The monarchy is a part of our heritage as a country. It’s one of the things that makes us unique, as well as different from the US. Considering the money we waste on other things, I feel this is money well-spent. It’s good for us to feel allegiance to those who gave us this country. A little pomp and circumstance never hurt anyone and it’s part of the glue that holds us together as a country. The last thing most Canadians want is to become more
Americanized.Folks in the US don’t get excited about “our monarchy”. They get excited about the British monarchy. We import that, we don’t make it, so it doesn’t make us unique in any way. Frankly, Canadians react the same way folks in the US do…we get excited over British royals when they visit. They are not “ours” in the least, because they are not of us. That excitement will not change once we become a republic.I agree with you Flub-a-dub. I get so tired of everything being compared to the USA. We are individuals and are fighting hard to stay that way. So much of our heritage is being “sold” south of the border. We welcome all nations into our country (me included in 1958) but we are loosing our individuality as a country one piece at a time. A prime example is the Hudson’s Bay Company. Not only was it a store but a very important part of our history. (For those who aren’t aware how important the HBC was, then please use the internet to find out.) Next thing you know someone will want to rid us of the official RCMP uniform which, so far, seems to be one of the few things left that the USA doesn’t have, besides Nanaimo Bars, Cheezies and Butter Tarts. The Monarchy is a huge part of our history. (I wonder, do new citizens still have to swear an oath with a bible? I still have mine as a souvenir but have never cracked it open. But that is another story, isn’t it.)
Philbert on
I think you are conflicted. You have more than one opinion in your comment.
I personally think :There is no justification for monarchy, it has no legitimacy. Long ago some thugs seized power and passed it on to their heirs. This very process can be seen today in the world’s newest monarchy: North Korea. Monarchy is (by definition) the opposite of democracy. It is a barbaric relic of the Dark Ages that (through symbolism) works against social mobility and integration and thus it works against national unity. Frankly the biggest cost of monarchy to Canada is that it simply makes Canada look very foolish. Canada cannot be a sovereign country as long as it is under a foreign sovereign.
Philbert on
I m having conversation with myself.
I have also just been copying and pasting other people’s comments onto mine.
ha ha ha
I also just put in apple’s email address.
i’m a bad bad prankster kitty!
Philbert on
The head of the House of Windsor-actually Saxe-Coburg Gotha-is a fine and decent person.So are the kids.But they aren’t Canadian and we don’t need them as our head of state.Sorry Liz,we’re all grown up now and we don’t need you anymore.Nothing personal you understand.
Laine Frajberg on
Personally I have nothing against the cocept of a constitutional monarchy or the House of Windsor-actually Saxe-Coburg Gotha-in particular.Liz seems like a nice lady too.But…I still think we should dithch her.Here’s why.A country’s head of state must be uncondionally loyal to the country which he or she is head of.Liz (and the rest of them) can’t meet this requirement with respect to Canada.Ergo she has to go.Time to have someone who actually lives here as our head of state.
Laine Frajberg on
Here’s my take.A country’s head of state must be unconditionally loyal to the country of which he (or she) is head of.The said individual can not have a greater,or even equal,loyalty to another country.Liz Windsor may be a nice person but she can not meet this basic requirement with regards to Canada.So…thanks for everything Liz but it’s time for you to go.(And say hello to Phil and the kids for me.)
Laine on
Canada will never sever ties with Britain, as Canada does not have the capability to stand on its own two feet, and Iam sorry, but that is just the simple truth. On the bright side, we would not have to send them over $5 million a year just to remain in the Commonwealth, and our dollar would probably do much better. Everyone talks about Canadian identity, but we have non. The only way we will ever have one if possible, is if we sever ties. Many talk about us becoming Americanized if we sever ties with Britain, these people are just absolutely foolish.
John on
the monarchy is outdated and yes canada should cut ties in fact the monarchy should be abolished this is 2017 not medieval times. gary
gary dean on