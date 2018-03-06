Mad Deals Of The Day: $30 Off The Ultimate Pants For Spring At The Gap And More

Culottes

Pleated, flowy, and embellished with a ring-pull zipper, these culottes are the must-have pants for the spring season. $45 (from $75), Gap.



Boots

Now that the snow is melting, it’s time to bring out the dressy footwear, like these boots that are perfect for that in-between weather. $60 (from $100), SoftMoc.



Throw

Cheer up any room with this multi-colour dotted throw (with dainty fringe detail!) from Indigo. $20 (from $60), Indigo.



Top

Perfect for casual days, or when you need to throw on something cute before you run out to complete chores, this long sleeve striped top is 40 percent off at Reitmans. Also available in three additional colours. $20 (from $33), Reitmans.



Cutting board

Meal prep with confidence by using a sturdy wooden board, like this rubber-footed one by Typhoon — that can handle all the slices, dices, and chops. $33 (from $70), Bed Bath & Beyond.

