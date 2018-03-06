Editors' Picks

Mad Deals Of The Day: $30 Off The Ultimate Pants For Spring At The Gap And More

A delicate and colourful dotted throw at Indigo, a cutting board for all kitchen tasks and other daily steals.

Culottes
Pleated, flowy, and embellished with a ring-pull zipper, these culottes are the must-have pants for the spring season. $45 (from $75), Gap.
Pleated wide-leg crop pants, Gap, $45 (from $75)
Boots
Now that the snow is melting, it’s time to bring out the dressy footwear, like these boots that are perfect for that in-between weather. $60 (from $100), SoftMoc.
Women's FIONA black lace up casual booties, SoftMoc, $60 (from $100)
Throw
Cheer up any room with this multi-colour dotted throw (with dainty fringe detail!) from Indigo. $20 (from $60), Indigo.
BRUSHED DOTS THROW, Indigo, $20 (from $60)
Top
Perfect for casual days, or when you need to throw on something cute before you run out to complete chores, this long sleeve striped top is 40 percent off at Reitmans. Also available in three additional colours. $20 (from $33), Reitmans.
Long Sleeve Printed Top, Reitmans, $20 (from $33)
Cutting board
Meal prep with confidence by using a sturdy wooden board, like this rubber-footed one by Typhoon — that can handle all the slices, dices, and chops. $33 (from $70), Bed Bath & Beyond.
Typhoon® Rectangular 13-Inch x 17-Inch Wood Butcher Block, Bed Bath & Beyond, $33 (from $70)

 
