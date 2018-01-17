Advertisement
Mad Deals Of The Day: A Beautiful ($30!) Jacket From Zara

The perfect flat board for a pizza server at EQ3, a 42-piece cutlery set at Bed Bath & Beyond, and other daily steals.

Jacket
Perfect for layering in all seasons, this short sleeve jacket is 100% cotton and has fun tassel detailing. $30 (from $70), Zara

Beanie
Stay on trend while staying warm with this cute oversized pom pom beanie. $18 (from $25), Bizou.
Sturdy and stylish — what more could you want from a pair of sneakers? Wear these seamless mesh Adidas runners in and out of the gym. $48 (from $95), Globo.
Pizza server
If getting into the groove of making pizza is on your resolution list (if not, it should be), then go all out and serve those pies with this board made just for scooping them out of the oven. $18 (from $30), EQ3.
Flatware set
Start fresh this 42-piece flatware set in a matte stainless steel, which contains three different types of spoons, two types of forks, and teaspoons and dinner knives. $50 (from $90), Bed Bath & Beyond.
