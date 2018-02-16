Mad Deals Of The Day: A $21 Waffle Maker And More

Jacket

For days when you crave warmth but want an edgy look, this asymmetrical jacket has got you covered. $50 (from $80), H&M.



Necklace

Top off your collar-and-sweater outfits with this subtle two-row necklace. It also gives tops and dresses with a v-neck a sultry touch. $10 (from $19), Bizou.



Blazer

This pyjama blazer is a bold (and comfy!) update to the traditional work blazer. Sizes are running out, so buy yours ASAP! $50 (from $100), RW&CO.



Night light

How cute is this fox night light for kids? With its floral design and porcelain body, you’ll probably want to steal it for yourself. $19 (from $25), Land of Nod.



Waffle maker

Your choice of topping will be the only thing you’ll hassle over for your next meal with this waffle maker. $21 (from $30), Walmart.

