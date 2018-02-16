Mad Deals Of The Day: A $21 Waffle Maker And More

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Jacket For days when you crave warmth but want an edgy look, this asymmetrical jacket has got you covered. $50 (from $80), H&M. Necklace Top off your collar-and-sweater outfits with this subtle two-row necklace. It also gives tops and dresses with a v-neck a sultry touch. $10 (from $19), Bizou. Blazer This pyjama blazer is a bold (and comfy!) update to the traditional work blazer. Sizes are running out, so buy yours ASAP! $50 (from $100), RW&CO. Night light How cute is this fox night light for kids? With its floral design and porcelain body, you’ll probably want to steal it for yourself. $19 (from $25), Land of Nod. Waffle maker Your choice of topping will be the only thing you’ll hassle over for your next meal with this waffle maker. $21 (from $30), Walmart.