Mad Deals Of The Day: A $21 Waffle Maker And More

An adorable fox night light at Land of Nod, a minimalist necklace at Bizou, and other daily steals.

Jacket
For days when you crave warmth but want an edgy look, this asymmetrical jacket has got you covered. $50 (from $80), H&M.
Pile-lined jacket, H&M, $50 (from $80)
Necklace
Top off your collar-and-sweater outfits with this subtle two-row necklace. It also gives tops and dresses with a v-neck a sultry touch. $10 (from $19), Bizou.
TWO-ROW NECKLACE WITH MINIMALIST STEMS, Bizou, $10 (from $19)
Blazer
This pyjama blazer is a bold (and comfy!) update to the traditional work blazer. Sizes are running out, so buy yours ASAP! $50 (from $100), RW&CO.
Flowy Pajama Blazer With Piping, RW&CO, $50 (from $100)
Night light
How cute is this fox night light for kids? With its floral design and porcelain body, you’ll probably want to steal it for yourself. $19 (from $25), Land of Nod.
Floral Fauna Night Light (Fox), Land of Nod, $19 (from $25)
Waffle maker
Your choice of topping will be the only thing you’ll hassle over for your next meal with this waffle maker. $21 (from $30), Walmart.
Eco Copper 7" Waffle Maker, Walmart, $21 (from $30)

 
