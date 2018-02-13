Advertisement
Living

Mad Deals Of The Day: $21 Off Leather Vans Sneakers For Spring And More

A merino wool turtleneck that’s machine wash-friendly at Banana Republic, a $10 velvet dress from Joe Fresh, and other daily steals.

by

Dress
This velour dress will be your most versatile piece yet. Wear it like a jumper over a white blouse, or on its own for a night out. $10 (from $39), Joe Fresh.
SLEEVELESS VELVET DRESS Joe Fresh
Gift tag
Don’t just bring the bottle, but bring the party along with you. This gift tag is endowed with confetti, balloons and a sweet note for the host. $4 (from $10), Indigo.
BOTTLENECK MINI™ GIFT TAG – LET’S PARTY WITH CONFETTI & BALLOONS, Indigo, $4 (from $10)
Turtleneck
A merino wool top that’s machine wash friendly is a dream come true. And the best part? Get 50 percent off the sale price at the checkout. $67 + additional 50% off (from $95), Banana Republic.
Machine-Washable Merino Turtleneck, Banana Republic, $67 (from $95)
Tumbler
Keep your toothbrush and paste nestled in this dainty embossed tumbler from Zara Home. $4 (from $14), Zara Home.
ENGRAVED BLUE TUMBLER, Zara Home, $4 (from $14)
Vans slip-on
With a rose-hued leather upper, this slip-on pair of sneakers will have you confidently strutting into spring. Also available in black. $49 (from $70), Town Shoes.
Vans Asher Slip On in Red Leather 2, Town Shoes, $49 (from $70)

 
Resources