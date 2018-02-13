Mad Deals Of The Day: $21 Off Leather Vans Sneakers For Spring And More

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Dress This velour dress will be your most versatile piece yet. Wear it like a jumper over a white blouse, or on its own for a night out. $10 (from $39), Joe Fresh. Gift tag Don’t just bring the bottle, but bring the party along with you. This gift tag is endowed with confetti, balloons and a sweet note for the host. $4 (from $10), Indigo. Turtleneck A merino wool top that’s machine wash friendly is a dream come true. And the best part? Get 50 percent off the sale price at the checkout. $67 + additional 50% off (from $95), Banana Republic. Tumbler Keep your toothbrush and paste nestled in this dainty embossed tumbler from Zara Home. $4 (from $14), Zara Home. Vans slip-on With a rose-hued leather upper, this slip-on pair of sneakers will have you confidently strutting into spring. Also available in black. $49 (from $70), Town Shoes.