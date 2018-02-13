Mad Deals Of The Day: $21 Off Leather Vans Sneakers For Spring And More

Dress

This velour dress will be your most versatile piece yet. Wear it like a jumper over a white blouse, or on its own for a night out. $10 (from $39), Joe Fresh.



Gift tag

Don’t just bring the bottle, but bring the party along with you. This gift tag is endowed with confetti, balloons and a sweet note for the host. $4 (from $10), Indigo.



Turtleneck

A merino wool top that’s machine wash friendly is a dream come true. And the best part? Get 50 percent off the sale price at the checkout. $67 + additional 50% off (from $95), Banana Republic.



Tumbler

Keep your toothbrush and paste nestled in this dainty embossed tumbler from Zara Home. $4 (from $14), Zara Home.



Vans slip-on

With a rose-hued leather upper, this slip-on pair of sneakers will have you confidently strutting into spring. Also available in black. $49 (from $70), Town Shoes.

