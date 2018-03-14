Mad Deals Of The Day: The Prettiest Boyfriend Blouse From The Gap And More

Blouse

Go for a boyfriend button down with a cheery pattern, like this number, when choosing your next office top. $39 (from $65), Gap.

Figurine

Spruce up your coffee table or desk with this dainty brass ostrich figurine. $15 (from $35), H&M Home.



Winter boots

Prepare for next year (or for this unpredictable March weather) with these sturdy and cute winter boots that are half off at Steve Madden. $56 (from $110), Steve Madden.





Earrings

Go for a classic red lip and crisp blouse to bring out an eclectic accessory like these tiered earrings. $8 (from $25), Laura.



Wine cooler

Keep your wine chilled throughout dinner with this wooden cooler. The metal interior helps regulate the temperature. $45 (from $70), Crate and Barrel.

