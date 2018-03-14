Living

Mad Deals Of The Day: The Prettiest Boyfriend Blouse From The Gap And More

A sleek mango-wood wine cooler made at Crate and Barrel, funky tiered earrings at Laura, and other daily steals.

Blouse
Go for a boyfriend button down with a cheery pattern, like this number, when choosing your next office top. $39 (from $65), Gap.

Clip-dot fitted boyfriend shirt, Gap, $39 (from $65)

 

Figurine
Spruce up your coffee table or desk with this dainty brass ostrich figurine. $15 (from $35), H&M Home.
Brass Figurine, H&M Home, $15 (from $35)

Winter boots
Prepare for next year (or for this unpredictable March weather) with these sturdy and cute winter boots that are half off at Steve Madden. $56 (from $110), Steve Madden.
Nickie, Steve Madden, $56 (from $110)

 

Earrings
Go for a classic red lip and crisp blouse to bring out an eclectic accessory like these tiered earrings. $8 (from $25), Laura.
Round Tiered Earrings, Laura, $10 (from $25)
Wine cooler
Keep your wine chilled throughout dinner with this wooden cooler. The metal interior helps regulate the temperature. $45 (from $70), Crate and Barrel.
Brooks Grey Wood Wine Cooler, Crate and Barrel, $45 ($70)

 
