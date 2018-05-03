Mad Deals Of The Day: A Gorgeous ($50!) One-Shoulder Dress From Simons And More

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Dress
This stripped one-shoulder dress is made of 100% cotton and has vertical side-seam pockets. It’s the perfect pick for a summer wedding. $50 (From $90), Simons.
Flats
Every closet should have a pair of cute black flats! These Michael Kors round toe flats are leather and have a suede trim. Also available in beige. $60 (From $128), Little Burgundy.
Toaster oven
This two-in-one oven and toaster will save you a ton of counter space. It can fit a nine inch pizza and has a slide out crumb tray. $90 (From $150), Canadian Tire.
Poncho
This lightweight poncho has an open front and would be a great addition to your wardrobe for cooler evenings. Pair it with skinny jeans and ankle booties for the perfect spring ensemble. $35 (From $70), Guess.
Jewelry boxes
This glass box set would be the most adorable home for your jewelry. It comes in a set of three and has a beautiful gold finish. $33 (From $44), West Elm.
Watch: The Home Primp: How To Create A Happier And More Productive Work Cubicle