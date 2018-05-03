Mad Deals Of The Day: A Gorgeous ($50!) One-Shoulder Dress From Simons And More

Dress

This stripped one-shoulder dress is made of 100% cotton and has vertical side-seam pockets. It’s the perfect pick for a summer wedding. $50 (From $90), Simons.

Flats

Every closet should have a pair of cute black flats! These Michael Kors round toe flats are leather and have a suede trim. Also available in beige. $60 (From $128), Little Burgundy.

Toaster oven

This two-in-one oven and toaster will save you a ton of counter space. It can fit a nine inch pizza and has a slide out crumb tray. $90 (From $150), Canadian Tire.

Poncho

This lightweight poncho has an open front and would be a great addition to your wardrobe for cooler evenings. Pair it with skinny jeans and ankle booties for the perfect spring ensemble. $35 (From $70), Guess.

Jewelry boxes

This glass box set would be the most adorable home for your jewelry. It comes in a set of three and has a beautiful gold finish. $33 (From $44), West Elm.

