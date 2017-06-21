Advertisement
Mad deals of the day: Stylish $30 summer booties from Joe Fresh and more

A beautiful blouse from Le Chateau, a pretty flower pot from Anthropologie and other daily steals.

Wrap blouse
Pair this eye-catching blue wrap blouse with cream pants in the summer and black pants for cooler weather. $30 (from $50), Le Chateau.
Booties
These open-toe, stacked-heel booties are perfect to pair with your entire summer wardrobe. $30 (from $59), Joe Fresh.
Flower pot
Looking to add some greenery to your home? This ceramic flower pot makes a whimsical addition to a windowsill or counter space. US$10 (from US$18), Anthropologie.
Woven cardigan
This unique-looking woven cardigan is complete with plaid and frill details. Wear it on cooler nights out in the summer and through the fall. $80 (from $140), Zara.
Chelsea boot
Summer is a great time to find fall boots on sale. This leather Chelsea boot is versatile and timeless. $160 (from $200), Getoutside.
