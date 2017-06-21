Mad deals of the day: Stylish $30 summer booties from Joe Fresh and more

Wrap blouse

Pair this eye-catching blue wrap blouse with cream pants in the summer and black pants for cooler weather. $30 (from $50), Le Chateau.



Booties

These open-toe, stacked-heel booties are perfect to pair with your entire summer wardrobe. $30 (from $59), Joe Fresh.



Flower pot

Looking to add some greenery to your home? This ceramic flower pot makes a whimsical addition to a windowsill or counter space. US$10 (from US$18), Anthropologie.



Woven cardigan

This unique-looking woven cardigan is complete with plaid and frill details. Wear it on cooler nights out in the summer and through the fall. $80 (from $140), Zara.



Chelsea boot

Summer is a great time to find fall boots on sale. This leather Chelsea boot is versatile and timeless. $160 (from $200), Getoutside.



