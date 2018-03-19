Editors' Picks

Mad Deals Of The Day: A Gorgeous Spring Purse For $25 (!) From Mango And More

Tech-friendly runner gloves at Adidas, an oil diffuser at Saje, and other daily steals.

Jumpsuit
Switch it up a bit and go with a jumpsuit for your next formal event. Pair this crushed velvet piece with block heels and a blazer for a sultry outfit.$94 (from $211), Madewell.

Crushed velvet wide-leg jumpsuit, Madewell, $93 (from $209)
Cereal
Start your first meal of the day with cereal, oatmeal, or muesli in this stunning 100% Melamine bowl. Also perfect for the outdoors! $3 (from $10), Linen Chest.

Ikat Arabesque Cereal Bowl, Linen Chest, $3 (from $10)
Oil diffuser
Let scents and oils waft around the room and relax you with this ocean blue diffuser. Some of the proceeds will go to DrawBridge, a youth arts nonprofit organization. $68 (from $85), Saje.

AROMAART® HIGH TIDE, Saje, $68 (from $85)
Gloves
Keep warm, turn on the music, and run as much as your heart’s desire with these touch-screen friendly gloves by Adidas. $15 (from $25), Adidas.

PERFORMANCE GLOVES, Adidas, $15 (from $25)

Bag
Start fresh this spring with a new bag, like this coral cross-body by Mango. Also available in beige. $25 (from $40), Mango.

Pebbled cross-body bag, Mango, $25 (from $40)
