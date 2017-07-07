Mad deals of the day: Cool $20 sneakers from Zara and more

Linen t-shirt

There is nothing more useful than a basic white T-shirt. This one is linen — for extra breathability and comfort — and is available in three additional colours. $10 (from $20), H&M.



Kitchen Aid food processor

This mini 3.5 cup food processor is a convenient tool for making sauces, preparing dressings and more — plus it comes in five additional colours. $50 (from $90), Best Buy.



Suede sneakers

Great for any summer outfit, and transitional into fall, this shoe is the perfect addition to your sneaker collection. $20 (from $70), Zara.



Console table

Finish a hallway or living space with this sleek, white console table. Hang a print over top and finish with glass trinkets for a modern feel. $230 (from $490), Structube.



Tommy Hilfiger dress

Fun and adorable, this fit-and-flare dress is complete with a charming bow and whimsical print. $87 (from $174), The Bay.



