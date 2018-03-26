Mad Deals Of The Day: Snazzy Mules For Spring At DSW And More

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Mules For days when you’re in a rush, these slip-on mules get you out the door lickety-split. They also come in four other colours and patterns for you to choose from. $30 (from $50), DSW. Earring set This elegant golden-earring duo will add a little glam-factor to any outfit. $8 (from $15), Bizou.
Dress This versatile velvet dress us an absolute steal! Wear it underneath a blazer for work, or on its own for formal events. $7 (from $39), Joe Fresh.
Vase Show off a pretty bouquet of spring flowers in this light purple vase. $15 (from $22), Crate and Barrel. Le Creuset cast iron roaster Like any kitchen essential by Le Creuset, this cast iron roaster is worth the investment. Plus, it’s half off the original price at The Bay! $200 (from $400), The Bay.