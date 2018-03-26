Living

Mad Deals Of The Day: Snazzy Mules For Spring At DSW And More

A Le Creuset cast iron roaster for half off at The Bay, an earring duo set to liven up any outfit at Bizou, and other daily steals.

Mules
For days when you’re in a rush, these slip-on mules get you out the door lickety-split. They also come in four other colours and patterns for you to choose from. $30 (from $50), DSW.
Mix No. 6 Alexcina Mule SKU #136401471, DSW, $30 (from $50)
Earring set
This elegant golden-earring duo will add a little glam-factor to any outfit. $8 (from $15), Bizou.

DUO OF ROSE GOLD AND GOLDEN ROUND EARRINGS, Bizou, $8 (from $15)


Dress
This versatile velvet dress us an absolute steal! Wear it underneath a blazer for work, or on its own for formal events. $7 (from $39), Joe Fresh.

SLEEVELESS VELVET DRESS, Joe Fresh, $7 (from $39)

Vase
Show off a pretty bouquet of spring flowers in this  light purple vase. $15 (from $22), Crate and Barrel.
Minna Short Vase, Crate and Barrel, $15 (from $22)
Le Creuset cast iron roaster
Like any kitchen essential by Le Creuset, this cast iron roaster is worth the investment. Plus, it’s half off the original price at The Bay! $200 (from $400), The Bay.
LE CREUSET 4.9L Cast Iron Roaster, The Bay, $200 (from $400)
