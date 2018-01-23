Mad Deals Of The Day: Save 47% On A Sleep Therapy Speaker And More

Trousers

Dress them up for a night out, or dress them down for the office — either way, these metallic trousers will stand out. They’re the perfect pant to pair with a button down blouse for a stylish office look. $29 (from $66), Asos.



Sweater

With a high neck and a surprise lace up feature on the back, this sweater is the quintessential knit piece with a fun twist. $25 (from $50), Dynamite.



Booties

Strut your stuff on icy sidewalks while looking cute and feeling secure — these suede Clarks booties have textured sole for extra grip. $100 (from $150), SoftMoc.



Sleep therapy speaker

Let this portable sleep therapy speaker help make your bedroom a sleep-friendly environment. There are 6 light mode colours to choose from — and it can stream audio from other devices with Bluetooth technology. $48 (from $90), Indigo.



Knife sharpener

Hold onto your knives and buff them up with this easy-to-use, cordless knife sharpener from Swifty Sharp. $15 (from $23), Bed Bath & Beyond.