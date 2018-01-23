Advertisement
Living

Mad Deals Of The Day: Save 47% On A Sleep Therapy Speaker And More

A pair of suede Clarks booties, a cordless knife sharpener from Bed, Bath & Beyond, and other daily steals.

by

Trousers
Dress them up for a night out, or dress them down for the office — either way, these metallic trousers will stand out. They’re the perfect pant to pair with a button down blouse for a stylish office look. $29 (from $66), Asos.
ASOS Tailored Slim Trouser, Asos, $29 (from $66)
Sweater
With a high neck and a surprise lace up feature on the back, this sweater is the quintessential knit piece with a fun twist. $25 (from $50), Dynamite.
KNITTED LACE UP SWEATER, Dynamite, $25 (from $50)
Booties
Strut your stuff on icy sidewalks while looking cute and feeling secure — these suede Clarks booties have textured sole for extra grip. $100 (from $150), SoftMoc.
CLARKS Women's ENFIELD SENYA dark brown dress booties, SoftMoc, $100 (from $150)
Sleep therapy speaker
Let this portable sleep therapy speaker help make your bedroom a sleep-friendly environment. There are 6 light mode colours to choose from — and it can stream audio from other devices with Bluetooth technology. $48 (from $90), Indigo.
IHOME ZENERGY PORTABLE SLEEP THERAPY SPEAKER, Indigo, $48 (from $90)
Knife sharpener
Hold onto your knives and buff them up with this easy-to-use, cordless knife sharpener from Swifty Sharp. $15 (from $23), Bed Bath & Beyond.

Swifty Sharp™ Cordless Motorized Knife Sharpener in Green, Bed Bath & Beyond, $15 (from $23)
Resources