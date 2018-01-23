Mad Deals Of The Day: Save 47% On A Sleep Therapy Speaker And More

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Trousers Dress them up for a night out, or dress them down for the office — either way, these metallic trousers will stand out. They’re the perfect pant to pair with a button down blouse for a stylish office look. $29 (from $66), Asos. Sweater With a high neck and a surprise lace up feature on the back, this sweater is the quintessential knit piece with a fun twist. $25 (from $50), Dynamite. Booties Strut your stuff on icy sidewalks while looking cute and feeling secure — these suede Clarks booties have textured sole for extra grip. $100 (from $150), SoftMoc. Sleep therapy speaker Let this portable sleep therapy speaker help make your bedroom a sleep-friendly environment. There are 6 light mode colours to choose from — and it can stream audio from other devices with Bluetooth technology. $48 (from $90), Indigo. Knife sharpener Hold onto your knives and buff them up with this easy-to-use, cordless knife sharpener from Swifty Sharp. $15 (from $23), Bed Bath & Beyond.