Living

Mad deals of the day: $22 nautical-inspired shorts from RW&Co. and more

A halter dress from Old Navy, nautical shorts from RW&Co. and more.

by

Halter dress
This fit-and-flare halter dress is a breathable and comfortable alternative to shorts and a t-shirt. $24 (from $50), Old Navy.
Old Navy Dress

Coffee Table
This ash wood coffee table is the perfect accent to a contemporary space — it’s modern style comes in three additional colours. $149 (from $219), Structube.
Osaka table

Cotton shirt
This cotton shirt’s crinkled texture creates a casual, laid-back look. Wear this over a bathing suit, or with a pair of jeans. $13 (from $25), H&M.
H&M Shirt

Striped shorts
These nautical shorts are the perfect summer piece. Dress down with a t-shirt and flats, and up with a blazer and wedge. $22 (from $55), RW&Co.
RW&Co Striped Shorts

Stationary
This charming stationary is perfect for sending notes for every occasion. $5 (from $10), Papyrus.
Stationary Papyrus

Resources