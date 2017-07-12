Mad deals of the day: $22 nautical-inspired shorts from RW&Co. and more

Halter dress

This fit-and-flare halter dress is a breathable and comfortable alternative to shorts and a t-shirt. $24 (from $50), Old Navy.



Coffee Table

This ash wood coffee table is the perfect accent to a contemporary space — it’s modern style comes in three additional colours. $149 (from $219), Structube.



Cotton shirt

This cotton shirt’s crinkled texture creates a casual, laid-back look. Wear this over a bathing suit, or with a pair of jeans. $13 (from $25), H&M.



Striped shorts

These nautical shorts are the perfect summer piece. Dress down with a t-shirt and flats, and up with a blazer and wedge. $22 (from $55), RW&Co.



Stationary

This charming stationary is perfect for sending notes for every occasion. $5 (from $10), Papyrus.



More:

Mad deals of the day: a $10 (!) cotton dress from Joe Fresh and more

5 ways to raise your dishwashing game

How to transform your bookshelf into a Pinterest-inspired masterpiece — for under $150