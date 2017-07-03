Advertisement
Mad Deals of the Day: 50% off a summer shirtdress from Le Chateau and more

A pair of charming sandals by Anne Klein, a walnut coffee table from Structube and other daily steals.

Throw pillow
A bright throw pillow is a great accessory for any accent chair, bed or sofa. Get that pop of summer colour with this pillow’s bright geometric pattern. $17 (from $40), Indigo.
Button down shirt dress
This button down shirt dress features a neutral navy colour and classic style; gentle pleating at the skirt offers a feminine touch. $70 (from $140), Le Chateau.
Walnut coffee table
This walnut coffee table is the perfect mixture of modern and rustic. $299 (from $429), Structube.
Jacket
Bright colours and soft silk tie together this statement piece. Pair with white jeans and neutral coloured heels for an adorable summer look. US$60 (from US$148), Anthropologie.
Leather sandals
These Anne Klein leather sandals feature metal eyelets that add a unique touch. $60 (from $105), The Bay.
