Mad Deals of the Day: 50% off a summer shirtdress from Le Chateau and more

Throw pillow

A bright throw pillow is a great accessory for any accent chair, bed or sofa. Get that pop of summer colour with this pillow’s bright geometric pattern. $17 (from $40), Indigo.



Button down shirt dress

This button down shirt dress features a neutral navy colour and classic style; gentle pleating at the skirt offers a feminine touch. $70 (from $140), Le Chateau.



Walnut coffee table

This walnut coffee table is the perfect mixture of modern and rustic. $299 (from $429), Structube.



Jacket

Bright colours and soft silk tie together this statement piece. Pair with white jeans and neutral coloured heels for an adorable summer look. US$60 (from US$148), Anthropologie.



Leather sandals

These Anne Klein leather sandals feature metal eyelets that add a unique touch. $60 (from $105), The Bay.



More:

Mad deals of the day: $33 jeans from the Gap and more

Our favourite pieces from Banana Republic’s stunning new designer collaboration

Here’s how multiculturalism has failed people like me