Mad Deals Of The Day: $31 Scallop Pants From Banana Republic And More

Cozy fleece gloves at Joe Fresh, a wine aerator at Canadian Tire, and other daily steals.

Leggings
These scallop leggings are the quintessential athleisure piece you need. Wear them to the gym, and then pop a blouse on and you’re office ready! Plus, they’re 60 percent off the last sale price. Discount is applied at the checkout. $77 + additional 60% off — that’s $31!(from $110), Banana Republic.
LIFE IN MOTION Wrinkle-Resistant Stretch Neoprene Scallop Legging, Banana Republic, $31 (from $110)
Coat
When a coat of Levi’s is on sale, you can’t pass up the deal. This number has a wool blend that makes it perfect to wear on brisk days. $140 (from $248), Levi’s.
Andrea Coat, Levi’s, $140 (from $248)
Wine aerator
Experience wine tasting in a whole other way with this aerator, which doubles the scent and flavour of your vino. $10 (from $20), Canadian Tire.
Wine Aerator, Canadian Tire, $10 (from $20)
Waffle maker
Thinking of doing a brunch, or craving brunch-inspired desert? This waffle maker will satisfy all your sweet cravings. $21 (from $30), Walmart.
Eco Copper 7" Waffle Maker, Walmart, $21 (from $3)
Gloves
These fleece gloves will not only keep your digits warm — their bright coral hue will perk up any drab winter day. $3 (from 8), Joe Fresh.

Fleece gloves $3 Joe Fresh

 
