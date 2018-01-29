Mad Deals Of The Day: $31 Scallop Pants From Banana Republic And More

Leggings

These scallop leggings are the quintessential athleisure piece you need. Wear them to the gym, and then pop a blouse on and you’re office ready! Plus, they’re 60 percent off the last sale price. Discount is applied at the checkout. $77 + additional 60% off — that’s $31!(from $110), Banana Republic.



Coat

When a coat of Levi’s is on sale, you can’t pass up the deal. This number has a wool blend that makes it perfect to wear on brisk days. $140 (from $248), Levi’s.



Wine aerator

Experience wine tasting in a whole other way with this aerator, which doubles the scent and flavour of your vino. $10 (from $20), Canadian Tire.



Waffle maker

Thinking of doing a brunch, or craving brunch-inspired desert? This waffle maker will satisfy all your sweet cravings. $21 (from $30), Walmart.



Gloves

These fleece gloves will not only keep your digits warm — their bright coral hue will perk up any drab winter day. $3 (from 8), Joe Fresh.



