Mad deals of the day: Save $81 on a beautiful romper from Banana Republic and more

Notebooks

These beautiful Marimekko notebooks are perfect for jotting down lists and reminders. The soft cover and thin spine allow them to fit in tight spaces such as a purse or backpack. $8 (from $15), Papyrus.



Bar cart

This bar cart is a stylish way to add more counter space to your kitchen. It’s also perfect for storing drinks, jars and other supplies. $367 (from $727), Wayfair.



Canvas tote

This canvas tote features a great shape and simple stripes for a classic, nautical look. Take it to the beach or the pool. $39 (from $64), J Crew.



Coral romper

This adorable romper is an amazing staple piece to dress up or down. Fancy it up with a heel for a party, or pair with a flat and sunhat for a hot day in the city. $64 (from $145), Banana Republic.



Pumps

These slingback heels feature suede detailing and a leather lining. The thick heel and padded sole make them easy to wear (and super stylish!). Hurry! Limited sizes left! $50 (from $125), The Bay.



