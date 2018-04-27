Mad Deals Of The Day: A Beautiful Ruffle Sleeve Dress (For $36!) From Reitmans And More

Dress

Pair this crochet dress (with pretty ruffle sleeves!) with heels or flats to dress it up or down. It comes in a wide variety of sizes from XXS to 3X. $36 (From $60), Reitmans.

Beauty bundle

Say hello to healthier looking skin with this Fresh beauty bundle. The set (originally valued at $116!) includes five skin care products to fight dryness and fine lines. $66 (From $83), Sephora.

Handbag

Everyone needs a black handbag in their closet because it matches back to everything. Use this one with or without the 24 inch strap that comes with it, depending on your look. $33 (From $43), Call it Spring.

Blender

Morning smoothies are made super easy with this awesome single-serve blender. The jar holds 14oz and comes with a portable lid, perfect for when you’re running out the door. $16 (From $20), Canadian Tire.

Mirror

A nice mirror always makes an awesome decor piece for your bathroom. Completing your beauty routine never looked so good! $25 (From $35), H&M Home.

