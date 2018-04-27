Living

Mad Deals Of The Day: A Beautiful Ruffle Sleeve Dress (For $36!) From Reitmans And More

A Fresh skincare beauty bundle, the perfect black purse from Call It Spring, and more daily steals.

Dress
Pair this crochet dress (with pretty ruffle sleeves!) with heels or flats to dress it up or down. It comes in a wide variety of sizes from XXS to 3X. $36 (From $60), Reitmans.

Ruffle sleeve crochet dress from Reitmans

Beauty bundle
Say hello to healthier looking skin with this Fresh beauty bundle. The set (originally valued at $116!) includes five skin care products to fight dryness and fine lines. $66 (From $83), Sephora.

Fresh best of beauty bundle from SephoraHandbag
Everyone needs a black handbag in their closet because it matches back to everything. Use this one with or without the 24 inch strap that comes with it, depending on your look. $33 (From $43), Call it Spring.

Asusa black handbag from Spring

Blender
Morning smoothies are made super easy with this awesome single-serve blender. The jar holds 14oz and comes with a portable lid, perfect for when you’re running out the door. $16 (From $20), Canadian Tire.

Hamilton beach single serve blender from Canadian Tire

Mirror
A nice mirror always makes an awesome decor piece for your bathroom. Completing your beauty routine never looked so good! $25 (From $35), H&M Home.

Gold round mirror from HM home

