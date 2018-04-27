Mad Deals Of The Day: A Beautiful Ruffle Sleeve Dress (For $36!) From Reitmans And More

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Dress
Pair this crochet dress (with pretty ruffle sleeves!) with heels or flats to dress it up or down. It comes in a wide variety of sizes from XXS to 3X. $36 (From $60), Reitmans.
Beauty bundle
Say hello to healthier looking skin with this Fresh beauty bundle. The set (originally valued at $116!) includes five skin care products to fight dryness and fine lines. $66 (From $83), Sephora.
Handbag
Everyone needs a black handbag in their closet because it matches back to everything. Use this one with or without the 24 inch strap that comes with it, depending on your look. $33 (From $43), Call it Spring.
Blender
Morning smoothies are made super easy with this awesome single-serve blender. The jar holds 14oz and comes with a portable lid, perfect for when you’re running out the door. $16 (From $20), Canadian Tire.
Mirror
A nice mirror always makes an awesome decor piece for your bathroom. Completing your beauty routine never looked so good! $25 (From $35), H&M Home.
Watch: The Home Primp: How To Create A Happier And More Productive Work Cubicle