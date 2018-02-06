Mad Deals Of The Day: 50% Off Sleek Rain Boots At Town Shoes And More

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Rain boots Fans of the Chelsea boot rejoice! These sturdy rain boots will keep you looking stylish, even on the rainiest of days! $44 (from $90), Town Shoes. Jacket Brace the outdoors — be it rainy or snowy days — with this down-filled and water-resistant puffer jacket. Also available in black. $150 (from $300), Ever New.
Martini glass These glamorous vintage-style martini glasses will have your bar looking party-ready at all times. $5 (from $12), Indigo. Jumpsuit This velvet jumpsuit can be worn over a blouse, or underneath a black blazer for a sophisticated office look. Sizes are running out, so get yours ASAP! $48 (from $60), Old Navy.
13-Piece knife set Prepare your meals with confidence when using one of these finely cut stainless steel knives from Henckels International. $100 (from $200), The Bay.