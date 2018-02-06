Advertisement
Living

Mad Deals Of The Day: 50% Off Sleek Rain Boots At Town Shoes And More

A gorgeous velvet jumpsuit at Old Navy, $150 off a puffer jacket from Ever New, and other daily steals.

by

Rain boots
Fans of the Chelsea boot rejoice! These sturdy rain boots will keep you looking stylish, even on the rainiest of days! $44 (from $90), Town Shoes.
Dav Glasgow Chelsea Boot, Town Shoes, $44 (from $90)
Jacket
Brace the outdoors — be it rainy or snowy days — with this down-filled and water-resistant puffer jacket. Also available in black. $150 (from $300), Ever New.
Yolanda Puffer Jacket, Ever New, $150 (from $300)
Martini glass
These glamorous vintage-style martini glasses will have your bar looking party-ready at all times. $5 (from $12), Indigo.

VINTAGE MARTINI GLASS, Indigo, $5 (from $12)
Jumpsuit
This velvet jumpsuit can be worn over a blouse, or underneath a black blazer for a sophisticated office look. Sizes are running out, so get yours ASAP! $48 (from $60), Old Navy.

Velvet Wide-Leg Jumpsuit for Women, Old Navy, $48 (from $60)

13-Piece knife set
Prepare your meals with confidence when using one of these finely cut stainless steel knives from Henckels International. $100 (from $200), The Bay.
HENCKELS INTERNATIONAL Fine Edge Fuse 13-Piece Set, The Bay, $100 (from $200)

 
Resources