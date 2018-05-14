Living

Mad Deals Of The Day: Save $73 On A Black Studded Pencil Skirt And More

A cute heart-shaped trinket dish set from West Elm, a $10 white wallet from Call it Spring, and more daily deals.

Sandals
This strappy pair of sandals is just what your shoe collection needs for the summer. The straps form a cute toe ring and are made of leather. They also come in black. $27 (From $40), Nordstrom.

Hotstuff Toe Ring Sandal - TOPSHOP - from Nordstrom

Skirt
A black pencil skirt that’s perfect for the office? Check! Create a totally chic outfit by adding your favourite flats and a pretty blouse. It sits at knee length and is adorned with studs. $25 (From $98), Laura.

Black studded pencil skirt from Laura

Cheese Board
Serve your next dinner party guests in style with this awesome cheese board set. It is made from bamboo (which makes it super eco-friendly) and has a bottom compartment that hides three cheese knives. $25 (From $40), Kitchen Stuff Plus.

KSP Chi Bamboo Cheese Board with 3 Knives from West Elm

Wallet
In the market for a new wallet? This one’s a steal! It is made of synthetic material and also comes in a dark pink. $11 (From $20), Call It Spring.

Boulevard white handbag wallet from Call it Spring

Trinket Dishes
Your jewelry and keys will feel extra loved in these adorable ceramic heart-shaped trinket dishes. This set of three comes in pretty shades of pink. $15 (From $24), West Elm.

Pink Nesting Heart Trinket Dishes (Set Of Three) from West elm

