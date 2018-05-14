Mad Deals Of The Day: Save $73 On A Black Studded Pencil Skirt And More

Sandals

This strappy pair of sandals is just what your shoe collection needs for the summer. The straps form a cute toe ring and are made of leather. They also come in black. $27 (From $40), Nordstrom.

Skirt

A black pencil skirt that’s perfect for the office? Check! Create a totally chic outfit by adding your favourite flats and a pretty blouse. It sits at knee length and is adorned with studs. $25 (From $98), Laura.

Cheese Board

Serve your next dinner party guests in style with this awesome cheese board set. It is made from bamboo (which makes it super eco-friendly) and has a bottom compartment that hides three cheese knives. $25 (From $40), Kitchen Stuff Plus.

Wallet

In the market for a new wallet? This one’s a steal! It is made of synthetic material and also comes in a dark pink. $11 (From $20), Call It Spring.

Trinket Dishes

Your jewelry and keys will feel extra loved in these adorable ceramic heart-shaped trinket dishes. This set of three comes in pretty shades of pink. $15 (From $24), West Elm.

