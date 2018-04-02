Mad Deals Of The Day: 50% Off A Cozy Parka At Mango And More

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Parka Winter has passed — but the deals haven’t! Get this faux fur-lined parka for half off at Mango. $75 (from $150), Mango.
Felt elephant Add a statement piece to the kids’ room with this felt elephant head that hangs on the wall. $20 (from $40), Simons. Wallet No need to hold up the line searching for your card — this wallet has 11 slits for cards and a separate compartment for coins. $15 (from $30), Bizou.
Blouse This breezy smock-sleeve blouse will have you dreaming of the many beach trips and brunch outings you’ll be having this summer. $29 (from $70), Gap.
Shower curtain Bring on the fun in the bathroom with this cute dotted shower curtain. $18 (from $30), H&M Home.