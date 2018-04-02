Editors' Picks

Mad Deals Of The Day: 50% Off A Cozy Parka At Mango And More

A felt elephant head as a statement piece for the kids’ room at Simons, a breezy blouse at the Gap, and other daily steals.

Parka
Winter has passed — but the deals haven’t! Get this faux fur-lined parka for half off at Mango. $75 (from $150), Mango.

Furry Hooded Parka, Mango, $75 (from $150)

Felt elephant
Add a statement piece to the kids’ room with this felt elephant head that hangs on the wall. $20 (from $40), Simons.
FELT ELEPHANT HEAD, Simons, $20 (from $40)
Wallet
No need to hold up the line searching for your card — this wallet has 11 slits for cards and a separate compartment for coins. $15 (from $30), Bizou.

BURGUNDY WALLET, Bizou, $15 (from $30)

Blouse
This breezy smock-sleeve blouse will have you dreaming of the many beach trips and brunch outings you’ll be having this summer. $29 (from $70), Gap.

Stripe smock-sleeve shirt, Gap, $29 (from $70)

Shower curtain
Bring on the fun in the bathroom with this cute dotted shower curtain. $18 (from $30), H&M Home.
Dotted Shower Curtain, H&M Home, $18 (from $30)

 
