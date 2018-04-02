Mad Deals Of The Day: 50% Off A Cozy Parka At Mango And More

Parka

Winter has passed — but the deals haven’t! Get this faux fur-lined parka for half off at Mango. $75 (from $150), Mango.

Felt elephant

Add a statement piece to the kids’ room with this felt elephant head that hangs on the wall. $20 (from $40), Simons.



Wallet

No need to hold up the line searching for your card — this wallet has 11 slits for cards and a separate compartment for coins. $15 (from $30), Bizou.

Blouse

This breezy smock-sleeve blouse will have you dreaming of the many beach trips and brunch outings you’ll be having this summer. $29 (from $70), Gap.

Shower curtain

Bring on the fun in the bathroom with this cute dotted shower curtain. $18 (from $30), H&M Home.

