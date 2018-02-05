Advertisement
Living

Mad Deals Of The Day: 50% A Khaki Green Parka At H&M And More

A cute knit dress at RW&CO, a lunar lamp that emits retro vibes(for $10!) at EQ3, and other daily steals.

by

Parka
The cold days are still ahead of us, but with 50 percent off this plush and elegant H&M parka, venturing outdoors will be an easy feat. Also available in dark green. $50 (from $100), H&M.
Padded Parka H&M
Dress
Perfect for work, stylish for a night out, this soft knit sweater dress is the versatile must-have number for the winter. $48 (from $95), RW&CO.

Lamp
This teal table lamp will brighten any room, all while giving it a fun ’70s vibe. $10 (from $25), EQ3.

Lunar Table Lamp, EQ3, $10 (from $25)
Leggings
Wear these seamed leggings to the gym, or pair with a blazer and white tee for a casual (and comfy) look. $10 (from $24), Joe Fresh.
SEAMED PONTE LEGGING, Joe Fresh, $10 (from $24)
Bar stool
This padded bar stool is as comfy as it is stylish! It comes with a 1-year warranty with Canadian Tire. $80 (from $120), Canadian Tire.
CANVAS Finn Stool, Grey, Canadian Tire, $80 (from $120)

 
Resources