Mad Deals Of The Day: 50% A Khaki Green Parka At H&M And More

Parka The cold days are still ahead of us, but with 50 percent off this plush and elegant H&M parka, venturing outdoors will be an easy feat. Also available in dark green. $50 (from $100), H&M. Dress Perfect for work, stylish for a night out, this soft knit sweater dress is the versatile must-have number for the winter. $48 (from $95), RW&CO. Lamp This teal table lamp will brighten any room, all while giving it a fun ’70s vibe. $10 (from $25), EQ3. Leggings Wear these seamed leggings to the gym, or pair with a blazer and white tee for a casual (and comfy) look. $10 (from $24), Joe Fresh.
Bar stool This padded bar stool is as comfy as it is stylish! It comes with a 1-year warranty with Canadian Tire. $80 (from $120), Canadian Tire.