Mad Deals Of The Day: Cheerful Peep-Toe Sandals At Old Navy And More

A striped flounce blouse at Joe Fresh, a beverage dispenser for summer BBQs at Bed Bath & Beyond, and other daily steals.

Sandals
Look no further for cheery spring footwear. These floral-applique sandals from Old Navy have a peep-toe and adjustable ankle strap. $15 (from $30), Old Navy.
Flower-Applique Peep-Toe Sandals for Women, Old Navy, $15 (from $30)

Blouse
This pinstripe blouse is the perfect work-to-date-night top. $15 (from $30), Joe Fresh.

Cardigan
If early spring weather has left you shivering, this classy open-shawl cardigan will keep you warm. It’s got side slits and made from a textured knit fabric. $50 (from $108), Laura.
Open Front Shawl Neck Cardigan
Beverage dispenser
This beverage dispenser is perfect for summer BBQs and patio parties. Hot tip: juice up your daily H2O intake by adding slices of citrus and cucumber into the mix. $14 (from $27), Bed Bath & Beyond.
Lancaster 1-Gallon Embossed Beverage Dispenser, Bed Bath & Beyond, $14 (from $27)
Barbecue
With summer on the horizon, why not starting preparing now? This stainless barbecue features a side plate flame broiler. $900 (from $1200), Canadian Tire.
Louisiana Stainless Pellet Grill, Canadian Tire, $900 (from $1200)

 
