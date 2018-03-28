Mad Deals Of The Day: Cheerful Peep-Toe Sandals At Old Navy And More

Sandals

Look no further for cheery spring footwear. These floral-applique sandals from Old Navy have a peep-toe and adjustable ankle strap. $15 (from $30), Old Navy.





Blouse

This pinstripe blouse is the perfect work-to-date-night top. $15 (from $30), Joe Fresh.



Cardigan

If early spring weather has left you shivering, this classy open-shawl cardigan will keep you warm. It’s got side slits and made from a textured knit fabric. $50 (from $108), Laura.



Beverage dispenser

This beverage dispenser is perfect for summer BBQs and patio parties. Hot tip: juice up your daily H2O intake by adding slices of citrus and cucumber into the mix. $14 (from $27), Bed Bath & Beyond.



Barbecue

With summer on the horizon, why not starting preparing now? This stainless barbecue features a side plate flame broiler. $900 (from $1200), Canadian Tire.



