Mad deals of the day: a trendy $25 off-the-shoulder dress from Reitmans and more

Dress

This a-line off-the-shoulder dress is as flattering as it is comfy! The sleeves are embellished with decorative bows, and it hits just above the knee. $25 (from $55), Reitmans.



Ikea sofa cover

Bemz creates designer furniture covers to customize and update your Ikea pieces. This purple sofa cover is a beautiful plum colour, and made from 100% textured cotton. $223 (from $279), Benz.



Spring jacket

Made from a cotton and linen blend, this practical jacket is perfect for summer’s cooler nights and a great transitional piece into fall. $90 (from $178), Roots.



Patio set

Perfect for enjoying a glass of wine or reading a book, this 5 piece patio set is the ultimate finishing touch to your yard. $200 (from $398), Walmart.



Demin heel

These Chanel-inspired denim heels make a unique (and super stylish) addition to your wardrobe. Pair with white jeans or a sun dress. $45 (from $90), Aldo.



