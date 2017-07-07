Mad deals of the day: a trendy $25 off-the-shoulder dress from Reitmans and more

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Dress
This a-line off-the-shoulder dress is as flattering as it is comfy! The sleeves are embellished with decorative bows, and it hits just above the knee. $25 (from $55), Reitmans.
Ikea sofa cover
Bemz creates designer furniture covers to customize and update your Ikea pieces. This purple sofa cover is a beautiful plum colour, and made from 100% textured cotton. $223 (from $279), Benz.
Spring jacket
Made from a cotton and linen blend, this practical jacket is perfect for summer’s cooler nights and a great transitional piece into fall. $90 (from $178), Roots.
Patio set
Perfect for enjoying a glass of wine or reading a book, this 5 piece patio set is the ultimate finishing touch to your yard. $200 (from $398), Walmart.
Demin heel
These Chanel-inspired denim heels make a unique (and super stylish) addition to your wardrobe. Pair with white jeans or a sun dress. $45 (from $90), Aldo.