Mad Deals Of The Day: The Perfect Work-To-Date-Night Skirt At Simons And More

An early spring sweater at Madewell, a painted tea mug at Indigo, and other daily steals.

Skirt
Team this belted midi with a blazer and blouse for a makeshift suit, or wear it over a slip for a night out. $50 (from $80), Simons.
Techno crepe belted midi skirt, Simons, $50 (from $80)
Sweater
This mustard ruffle sleeve knit is the right investment for brisk spring weather. $80 (from $118), Madewell.
tier-sleeve pullover sweater, Madewell, $80 (from $118)
Mug
This stoneware mug adorned with a watercolour design will make any cup of tea look as soothing as the drink itself. $11 (from $23), Indigo.

WELLNESS TEA MUG – LIGHT LAVENDER, Indigo, $11 (from $23)

Liquid lipstick
Start your day with bright red lips and not have to worry about constantly touching them up. This liquid lipstick is waterproof and highly pigmented, making it fit for long hours. $12 (from $24), Sephora.

URBAN DECAY Vice Liquid Lipstick in Matte Red, Sephora, $12 (from $24)


Tool set
Have all of your tools ready to go in this fixer-upper set packed with a hammer, screwdriver bits, measuring tape, pliers, and more. $11 (from $22), Walmart.

Fixman Tool Set, Walmart, $11 (from $22)

 
