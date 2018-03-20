Mad Deals Of The Day: The Perfect Work-To-Date-Night Skirt At Simons And More

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Skirt Team this belted midi with a blazer and blouse for a makeshift suit, or wear it over a slip for a night out. $50 (from $80), Simons. Sweater This mustard ruffle sleeve knit is the right investment for brisk spring weather. $80 (from $118), Madewell. Mug This stoneware mug adorned with a watercolour design will make any cup of tea look as soothing as the drink itself. $11 (from $23), Indigo. Liquid lipstick Start your day with bright red lips and not have to worry about constantly touching them up. This liquid lipstick is waterproof and highly pigmented, making it fit for long hours. $12 (from $24), Sephora.
Tool set Have all of your tools ready to go in this fixer-upper set packed with a hammer, screwdriver bits, measuring tape, pliers, and more. $11 (from $22), Walmart.