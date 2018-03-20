Mad Deals Of The Day: The Perfect Work-To-Date-Night Skirt At Simons And More

Skirt

Team this belted midi with a blazer and blouse for a makeshift suit, or wear it over a slip for a night out. $50 (from $80), Simons.



Sweater

This mustard ruffle sleeve knit is the right investment for brisk spring weather. $80 (from $118), Madewell.



Mug

This stoneware mug adorned with a watercolour design will make any cup of tea look as soothing as the drink itself. $11 (from $23), Indigo.







Liquid lipstick

Start your day with bright red lips and not have to worry about constantly touching them up. This liquid lipstick is waterproof and highly pigmented, making it fit for long hours. $12 (from $24), Sephora.







Tool set

Have all of your tools ready to go in this fixer-upper set packed with a hammer, screwdriver bits, measuring tape, pliers, and more. $11 (from $22), Walmart.