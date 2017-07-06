Mad deals of the day: save 53% on comfy, cool Michael Kors espadrilles and more

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Curtain panels
These semi-sheer curtains will allow filtered light into your space, offering both privacy and a natural glow. Available in six colours that match back to almost any colour scheme. $38 (from $66), Wayfair.
Faux suede coat
Looks like suede — but is actually faux (shhhh). This red jacket will tie together any look for the office when it cools down (and save you a few pennies before fall even hits). $50 (from $90), Zara.
Mini pizza maker
Bake crispy crust pizza — without the wood-burning oven — in just six minutes from your kitchen counter. This conveniently sized miniature oven heats to 660 degrees and cooks a twelve inch round pizza. $195 (from $230), The Bay. Espadrilles
These Michael Kors slip-on flats are the perfect combo between comfy and stylish. They have cut-out detailing and a jute-wrapped heel. $69 (from $148), Capezio.
Sleeveless dress
Pair this elegant strapless dress with a blazer for a professional, office-ready look. $44 (from $94), Reitmans.