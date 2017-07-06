Advertisement
Living

Mad deals of the day: save 53% on comfy, cool Michael Kors espadrilles and more

A red suede jacket from Zara, a mini pizza maker (for your kitchen counter!) and other daily steals.

by

Curtain panels
These semi-sheer curtains will allow filtered light into your space, offering both privacy and a natural glow. Available in six colours that match back to almost any colour scheme. $38 (from $66), Wayfair.
Curtains

Faux suede coat
Looks like suede — but is actually faux (shhhh). This red jacket will tie together any look for the office when it cools down (and save you a few pennies before fall even hits). $50 (from $90), Zara.
zara red coat

Mini pizza maker
Bake crispy crust pizza — without the wood-burning oven — in just six minutes from your kitchen counter. This conveniently sized miniature oven heats to 660 degrees and cooks a twelve inch round pizza. $195 (from $230), The Bay.
pizza makerEspadrilles 
These Michael Kors slip-on flats are the perfect combo between comfy and stylish. They have cut-out detailing and a jute-wrapped heel. $69 (from $148), Capezio.
Michael Kors Darci Capezio

Sleeveless dress
Pair this elegant strapless dress with a blazer for a professional, office-ready look. $44 (from $94), Reitmans.
Unknown-5

More:
Mad deals of the day: $10 dress from Joe Fresh and more
Your weekly horoscope: July 5 – 11, 2017
Don’t blame Gwyneth Paltrow
Resources