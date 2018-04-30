Living

Mad Deals Of The Day: 34% Off A Gorgeous Sweater From Mango And More

Printed leggings from Joe Fresh, a tea tree oil face mask from The Body Shop and more great steals.

Bracelet set 
Who doesn’t love tassels? This adorable bracelet set comes in four different colours, perfect to add a pop of colour to your spring wardrobe. $11 (From $39), J. Crew.

Women's bead and tassel bracelet set from J.Crew

Sweater
This light sweater is just what your closet needs for spring time! It comes in pastel pink and light blue and has an open back with a criss cross design. $33 (From $50), Mango.

Back vent sweater from Mango

Face mask
Treat your skin to a deep cleanse with this tea tree oil clay mask. It helps clear impurities and will  leave your skin feeling fresh and rejuvenated. $11 (From $19), The Body Shop.

Tea tree oil skin clearing clay face mask from The body shop

Hanging planter
Your potted plants deserve an adorable little planter home. Half off for this hanging planter is such a steal! $15 (From $30), EQ3.

Sparrow hanging planter from EQ3

Leggings
Look super stylish during your workouts with these printed leggings. They’re made from four way stretch fabric and have a mid-rise fit. $15 (From $29), Joe Fresh.

Print Cropped leggings from Joe Fresh

