Mad Deals Of The Day: 34% Off A Gorgeous Sweater From Mango And More

Bracelet set

Who doesn’t love tassels? This adorable bracelet set comes in four different colours, perfect to add a pop of colour to your spring wardrobe. $11 (From $39), J. Crew.

Sweater

This light sweater is just what your closet needs for spring time! It comes in pastel pink and light blue and has an open back with a criss cross design. $33 (From $50), Mango.

Face mask

Treat your skin to a deep cleanse with this tea tree oil clay mask. It helps clear impurities and will leave your skin feeling fresh and rejuvenated. $11 (From $19), The Body Shop.

Hanging planter

Your potted plants deserve an adorable little planter home. Half off for this hanging planter is such a steal! $15 (From $30), EQ3.

Leggings

Look super stylish during your workouts with these printed leggings. They’re made from four way stretch fabric and have a mid-rise fit. $15 (From $29), Joe Fresh.

