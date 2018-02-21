Mad Deals Of The Day: $15 Leggings (With Pockets!) At Reitmans And More

Leggings

These work-proof leggings are made to look like trousers but they’re snug — and they have pockets! $15 (from $52), Reitmans.



Earrings

There’s no better way to complete an outfit than to top it off with a dainty accessory. This pair of stainless steel asymmetrical earrings are the perfect pick. $16 (from $31), Bizou.

Sweater

Team this stitch sweater with skinnies or a fitted midi for the essential winter outfit. Also available in three other colours. $10 (from $29), Joe Fresh.





Wine glasses

Whether you want to host a dinner or need to stock up on bar ware, this set of 4 wine glasses will cover you for both presentation and versatility (they’re made for both red and white wines). $48 (from $120), Williams Sonoma.



Lunch tote

Hold your lunch, water bottle and snacks all in one place with this generously spacious and sturdy lunch tote. $14 (from $20), Indigo.

