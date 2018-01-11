Advertisement
Mad Deals Of The Day: A Beautiful Knit Sweater (That’s $15!) From Joe Fresh And More

A Bite Beauty liquid lipstick set at Sephora, an adorable gummy bear night light at Land of Nod, and other daily steals.

Let this skirt be your go-to piece for all of your dressy and casual outfits, now and in the spring. Plus, it’s only $9 at Old Navy! $9 (from $35), Old Navy.

Display this adorable gummy bear nightlight in your kid’s room for a fun pop of light. Also on sale in a purple colour. $29 (from $38), Land of Nod.

You can never have too many knit sweaters — and this one from Joe Fresh is elegant, cozy, and 55 percent off the original price. Also avaliable in grey and black. $15 (from $34), Joe Fresh.

This four-piece liquid lipstick set is equipped with shades for every mood. And they’re compact enough to be taken wherever you go. $17 (from $26), Sephora.
Bring in warm tones to your bedroom with this duvet cover set in a rusty hue. It’s made from woven organic cotton. $50 (from $70), H&M Home.
