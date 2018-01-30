Advertisement
Mad Deals Of The Day: Save $70 On A KitchenAid Slow Cooker And More

A $20 Joe Fresh sweater, a soft mock-neck at Simons, and other daily steals.

Cardigan
Whether you wear this flyaway cardigan to a meeting at work or coffee with a friend, it’ll be the go-to piece to complete your look and keep you warm. $20 (from $39), Joe Fresh.
TEXTURED FLYAWAY CARDI, Joe Fresh, $20 (from $39)
Mock-neck
This mock neck’s flowy form makes it perfect to pair with skinnies or a fitted skirt. Also available in three other colours. $20 (from $29), Simons.
Brushed mock-neck T-shirt in Grey, Simons, $20 (from $29)
KitchenAid slow cooker
Create all of those delectable soups, briskets, and stews you’ve been meaning to try with this KitchenAid slow cooker. (It has 24-hour programming and 4 temperature settings!) $150 (from $220), The Bay.
KITCHENAID Architect 6 quart Slow Cooker, The Bay, $150 (from $220)
Tote
Whenever you need to pack extra, this large tote will do. The faux-suede fabric will make it a cute addition to any outfit. $18 (from $40), Old Navy.

Sueded Tote for Women Old Navy
Rug
This faux sheepskin area rug will give texture (and add a touch of opulence) to your carpet, tile, or hardwood floor. $32 (from $73), Wayfair.

Shayne Gradient Grey Faux Sheepskin Area Rug, Wayfair, $32 (from $73)
