Mad deals of the day: a $10 (!) cotton dress from Joe Fresh and more

Dress

This charming chambray dress made from 100% cotton is complete with short tie sleeves and a collar. Dress this up for the office, or wear it with flats for casual weekend errands. $10 (from $40), Joe Fresh.



End table

A sleek end table is an amazing finishing touch for a modern style living space. $148 (from $244), Wayfair.



Blazer

The black blazer is an iconic piece. This one is updated with delicate pleating around the waist, for a flattering fit. Though it’s still a little pricey, this is a piece you’ll have for years to come. $110 (from $150), White House Black Market.



Moisturizer

Ahava’s products are created with a focus on natural ingredients and harnessing the restorative properties of the dead sea. This moisturizing kit is perfect for face, body, hands and feet. $30 (from $60), Sephora.



Sneakers

These navy sneakers are accented with a faux snake skin tongue. These make a comfortable alternative to a loafer or heel. $30 (from $135), Nine West.



More:

Mad deals of the day: a trendy $25 off-the-shoulder dress from Reitmans and more

34 plus-size bloggers with amazing style to follow on Instagram

Courteney Cox and nine other celebs on plastic surgery, regret — and what they’d never do