Mad deals of the day: a $10 (!) cotton dress from Joe Fresh and more

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Dress
This charming chambray dress made from 100% cotton is complete with short tie sleeves and a collar. Dress this up for the office, or wear it with flats for casual weekend errands. $10 (from $40), Joe Fresh.
End table
A sleek end table is an amazing finishing touch for a modern style living space. $148 (from $244), Wayfair.
Blazer
The black blazer is an iconic piece. This one is updated with delicate pleating around the waist, for a flattering fit. Though it’s still a little pricey, this is a piece you’ll have for years to come. $110 (from $150), White House Black Market.
Moisturizer
Ahava’s products are created with a focus on natural ingredients and harnessing the restorative properties of the dead sea. This moisturizing kit is perfect for face, body, hands and feet. $30 (from $60), Sephora.
Sneakers
These navy sneakers are accented with a faux snake skin tongue. These make a comfortable alternative to a loafer or heel. $30 (from $135), Nine West.