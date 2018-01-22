Mad Deals Of The Day: A $7 Dress For Every Occasion From Joe Fresh And More

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Dress This wrap dress has the right balance of sultry and casual. And, it’s suitable for any day on the calendar! $8 (from $29), Joe Fresh. Boots You can never go wrong with the classic Chelsea boot style — especially when boots like these are 70 percent off like these cuties from Aldo. $37 (from $125), Aldo. Stand mixer It’s a rare day when KitchenAid mixers are on a massive sale, and this deal on the Artisan does not disappoint. $350 (from $600), Canadian Tire.
Sweatshirt Jog in this seamless sweatshirt and break a sweat! Its fabric contains moisture wicking, which makes sure your skin stays dry during workouts. $32 (from $70), Gap. Steam iron No need to choose between a steamer or an iron when there’s a hybrid option. This steam iron will give you the perks of both, allowing you to care for clothes of just about any fabric. $90 (from $140), The Bay.