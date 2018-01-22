Mad Deals Of The Day: A $7 Dress For Every Occasion From Joe Fresh And More

Dress

This wrap dress has the right balance of sultry and casual. And, it’s suitable for any day on the calendar! $8 (from $29), Joe Fresh.



Boots

You can never go wrong with the classic Chelsea boot style — especially when boots like these are 70 percent off like these cuties from Aldo. $37 (from $125), Aldo.



Stand mixer

It’s a rare day when KitchenAid mixers are on a massive sale, and this deal on the Artisan does not disappoint. $350 (from $600), Canadian Tire.



Sweatshirt

Jog in this seamless sweatshirt and break a sweat! Its fabric contains moisture wicking, which makes sure your skin stays dry during workouts. $32 (from $70), Gap.





Steam iron

No need to choose between a steamer or an iron when there’s a hybrid option. This steam iron will give you the perks of both, allowing you to care for clothes of just about any fabric. $90 (from $140), The Bay.

