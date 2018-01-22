Advertisement
Mad Deals Of The Day: A $7 Dress For Every Occasion From Joe Fresh And More

A KitchenAid Artisan stand mixer that’s on clearance at Canadian Tire, stunning Chelsea boots at Aldo, and other daily steals.

Dress
This wrap dress has the right balance of sultry and casual. And, it’s suitable for any day on the calendar! $8 (from $29), Joe Fresh.
LONG SLEEVE PRINT WRAP DRESS, Joe Fresh, $8 (from $29)
Boots
You can never go wrong with the classic Chelsea boot style — especially when boots like these are 70 percent off like these cuties from Aldo. $37 (from $125), Aldo.
Meaven in Black Velvet, Aldo, $37 (from $125)
Stand mixer
It’s a rare day when KitchenAid mixers are on a massive sale, and this deal on the Artisan does not disappoint. $350 (from $600), Canadian Tire.
KitchenAid Artisan® Stand Mixer, Majestic Yellow, Canadian Tire, $350 (from $600)

Sweatshirt
Jog in this seamless sweatshirt and break a sweat! Its fabric contains moisture wicking, which makes sure your skin stays dry during workouts. $32 (from $70), Gap.

GapFit seamless half-zip sweatshirt, Gap, $32 (from $70)
Steam iron
No need to choose between a steamer or an iron when there’s a hybrid option. This steam iron will give you the perks of both, allowing you to care for clothes of just about any fabric. $90 (from $140), The Bay.
ROWENTA Focus Excel Steam Iron, The Bay, $90 (from $140)

 
